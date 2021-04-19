The Rangers did what they needed to do against New Jersey, which was to take the maximum eight points from four games against a stripped-down Devils club that became the youngest team in the NHL after it sold off much of the heart and soul of the team at the trade deadline.

The Rangers certainly wouldn’t get style points for the way they won the last two games — taking big early leads, and then taking their foot off the gas and being forced to sweat late in the third period before pulling it out at the end. But in a playoff race, with time running out, the bottom line is all that matters.

"We still have to take care of business,’’ said Mika Zibanejad, who scored the game-winning power-play goal in Sunday’s 5-3 win in Newark. "We tried to just settle down when they scored the tying goal and we had a great opportunity on the power play, late in the game. And we converted, got away with two points, and, again, that's all we care about right now: Taking care of business and making sure that we win hockey games.’’

Artemi Panarin, who was troubled by the Rangers’ performance in Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Devils, spoke of the Blueshirts needing to "approach the next few games very seriously.’’ The Rangers (23-16-6) have 11 games remaining and trail the Boston Bruins (25-12-6) in the playoff race by four points, 56-52. Boston has two more games remaining than the Rangers do.

The Rangers and Bruins play each other in the final two games of the regular season, May 6 and 8 in Boston. But in order for those games to mean anything, the Rangers are going to have to keep winning, beginning with Tuesday’s game at the Coliseum against the Islanders.

Four straight wins over the Devils, as it turned out, only allowed the Rangers to keep pace with the Bruins, who also have won four straight. And Boston’s next three games are against the last-place Buffalo Sabres.

But the Sabres are playing well, and as Rangers coach David Quinn kept saying during the series against the Devils, the Devils and Sabres are going to be a problem for teams down the stretch. Still, Boston looks like it has found its game over the last week and expecting them to drop points against Buffalo seems like a lot to ask.

The Rangers were off Monday, after playing games on Saturday and Sunday. There’s no word on who Quinn will start in goal against the Islanders on Tuesday, though it would be a shock if it wasn’t Igor Shesterkin (13-9-3, 2.28 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, two shutouts).

If they can get by the Islanders, the Rangers have two games coming up at Madison Square Garden on Thursday and Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers, who have fallen out of the race in the last few weeks. Taking four points from those two games doesn’t seem so far-fetched, but the need to take two points Tuesday against the Islanders comes first.

Notes & quotes: The Rangers announced Monday they have signed forward Will Cuylle, their second-round pick in 2020, to an entry-level contract. Cuylle, 19, is playing for the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm club— and has two goals, three assists and 26 penalty minutes in 13 games.