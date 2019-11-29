TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers can't hold two-goal lead in OT loss to Bruins

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins fights with Brendan Smith of the New York Rangers during the second period at TD Garden on November 29, 2019.

By Colin Stephenson
BOSTON – On Wednesday, the Rangers took a three-goal lead and held on for the victory. On Friday afternoon, the two-goal lead they held midway through the second period proved not big enough to hold.

David Krejci swept in a pass from David Pastrnak in overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Rangers in a nationally televised matinee in TD Garden. The Bruins, who hold the NHL’s best record, trailed, 2-0, and rallied with one goal late in the second, one in the third, and the winner in the 3-on-3 overtime. The Rangers play again Saturday in New Jersey against the Devils.

Leading, 2-0, the Rangers had an opportunity to take a stranglehold on the game when they were presented with a five-on-three power play for 1:02 late in the second period. Mika Zibanejad was high sticked in the throat by Matt Grzelcyk and then Adam Fox was cross-checked by Sean Kuraly. Rangers coach David Quinn called his timeout at that point to keep his first power play unit on the ice, but the Rangers failed to score with the two-man advantage and didn’t score on the Kuraly penalty, either.

Kuraly made it hurt when he was credited with his second goal of the season, a deflection in front of a shot by Jake DeBrusk, at 18:28 of the period, to cut the Rangers' lead to 2-1. David Pastrnak, the NHL’s leading scorer, tied it at 4:27 of the third, scoring his 24th goal of the season (in 26 games).

The Rangers then had a golden chance to retake the lead when Boston’s Par Lindholm was given a double minor for high-sticking Brendan Smith at 12:58 of the third period, but the Rangers failed to score.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

