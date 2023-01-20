Adam Fox, other Rangers await All-Star announcements

The NHL, which announced the first 32 All-Stars on Jan. 5, was set to announce the rest of the All-Star rosters Thursday, during the ESPN broadcast of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Edmonton Oilers game. The Rangers were awaiting word as to whether any other Blueshirts will be joining goaltender Igor Shesterkin on the Metropolitan Division team for All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Fla., Feb. 3-4.

The league chose one player from each team to make up the first eight players on the roster for each of the league’s four divisions, with three remaining players – one goalie and two skaters – to be selected by a fan vote. Four Rangers -- center Mika Zibanejad, wingers Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, and defenseman Adam Fox -- were promoted by the team for the fan vote, which ended Tuesday.

Coach Gerard Gallant was asked before Thursday's game against the Bruins about what Fox has meant to the Rangers this season.

“He's been one of our top players, obviously, and plays great every night, and he brings that offense and he plays 27, 28 minutes a night for us, so he's been a star player for us,’’ Gallant said.

Blue notes

With Kreider returning to the lineup after missing the last three games, forward Sammy Blais was scratched to make room. D Libor Hajek was the other scratch… RW Julien Gauthier, who skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, is eligible to come off the injured list Friday… G Igor Shesterkin got the start in net against Boston on Thursday. Shesterkin entered with a 20-7-6 record, 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage ... During the game, the Rangers honored Ryan Canedo, a registered nurse at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville. Canedo is a veteran of the Marines who served in the Iraq war.