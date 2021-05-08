Rangers rally with four goals in third period to beat Bruins

In a game that should have meant more to the Boston Bruins than the Rangers, the Rangers closed out an emotional week, and a weird, up-and-down season by scoring four goals in the third period to come from behind and beat the Bruins, 5-4, ending a five-game losing streak in their season finale.

"It means more than you would think right now, especially the way things have been gone, the whole season, but especially the last 10 days or so,’’ said Mika Zibanejad, who scored two goals, including the 200th of his NHL career. "It's been kind of crazy and with the guys that are not here right now either, that can't play (because of injury). And the way we battled through it and get the win, that was good.’’

"Losing the way we have lately, and obviously, with what's going on within the organization with the Wilson incident, and obviously the Jeff (Gorton) and JD (John Davidson) situations… it's been difficult,’’ coach David Quinn said. "But, you know, it was great to finish the way we did. It was exciting for all of us to get Chris (Drury)'s first victory as a general manager.

Zibanejad ended the season with 50 points, on 24 goals and 26 assists, after having COVID-19 during training camp and starting with two goals and four assists in his first 19 games. Rookies K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov had the other three goals for the Rangers, who finished the 56-game season with a record of 27-23-6.

Notes & quotes: Igor Shesterkin, who had started 18 of the previous 24 games, came off the bench when starter Keith Kinkaid was injured with 11:10 remaining in the game and the Rangers leading 3-2 at the time. Shesterkin stopped 7 of 9 shots and earned the win. Kinkaid, who hadn’t dressed since his last appearance (March 28), stopped 28 of 30 shots in 48:50… Pavel Buchnevich returned after serving his one-game suspension for his cross-check of Anthony Mantha in Thursday’s game against Washington, but Kaapo Kakko (precautionary reasons) and D Brendan Smith (lower-body injury) were out. Chris Kreider (lower-body injury) ended up missing the final six games of the season… Forward Justin Richards entered the lineup after being scratched Thursday and became the seventh Ranger to make his NHL debut this season, and earned an assist on Miller’s goal… Zibanejad, Ryan Strome (two assists) and Lafreniere played all 56 games. Adam Fox played 55, missing one because of COVID protocol.