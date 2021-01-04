With No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad unavailable, along with goalie Keith Kinkaid and forward Justin Richards, coach David Quinn put third-year player Brett Howden into Zibanejad’s usual spot in the middle of the top line, between Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich.

Kaapo Kakko moved up onto the second line, with left wing Artemi Panarin and center Ryan Strome, while No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere, a left wing, played on the third line, with center Filip Chytil and right wing Julien Gauthier. Brendan Lemieux played on a potential fourth line, with center Kevin Rooney, with rookie Morgan Barron on the right side.

On defense, second-year players Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, who partnered last season, were together again, while Tony DeAngelo, a righthanded shot, moved to the left side to partner with Jacob Trouba.

Free agents Jack Johnson and Anthony Bitetto were paired together, while 20-year-old K’Andre Miller was partnered with veteran Brendan Smith. Libor Hajek was with Darren Raddysh and Tarmo Reunanen was with 2019 second round pick Matthew Robertson.

Kreider at a loss

Chris Kreider said it was "incredibly strange’’ to not have G Henrik Lundqvist, D Marc Staal and RW Jesper Fast in camp. Lundqvist was bought out of the final year of his contract, signed as a free agent with Washington, and now will undergo open heart surgery and not play this season. Staal was traded to Detroit, and Fast signed with Carolina as a free agent.

"You really miss those guys,’’ Kreider said. "Those were some of the best human beings that I've ever met.’’

Blue lines

Johnson (for the blue team) and Phillip DiGiuseppe (for the white team) scored in Monday’s short scrimmage. A second scrimmage is scheduled to be part of Tuesday’s practice, and there are night scrimmages scheduled for Thursday and Monday, Jan. 11… Quinn said "hopefully’’ Zibanejad, Richards and Kinkaid will be available Tuesday… All the team’s games in January, including the first two of the season Jan. 14 and 16 at the Garden against the Islanders, will start at 7 p.m.