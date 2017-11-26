Sunday’s seven-round shootout came on the 12th anniversary of the Rangers’ longest shootout in history, when defenseman Marek Malik — an unlikely hero — scored the winner against Capitals goalie Olaf Kolzig in the 15th round for a 3-2 win.

Malik, a Czech defenseman in his first season with the Blueshirts who hadn’t scored a goal to that point of the season, backhanded the puck through his skates and scored over Kolzig’s shoulder as the Garden crowd went wild.

Henrik Lundqvist, then a rookie, said: “I started to think it would never end.” On Sunday, he remembered: “That one went much, much longer.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, who scored in the shootout, said he was talking to veteran defenseman Marc Staal, and “he said he was getting a little nervous that he was going to have to go [in the shootout] and I told him, if he had, he would have had to pull a ‘Malik’. That would’ve been nice.”

After Sunday’s game, Lundqvist said with a grin: “I remember the good old days when I was really good at shootouts, but I’m working on it.”

Mats Zuccarello, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich and J.T. Miller failed to score on their shootout attempts.

Skjei getting more time

D Brady Skjei, getting more ice time with Ryan McDonagh sidelined for the third game with an abdominal strain, led all skaters with 27:49 in ice time, a single-game career high . . . The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 14 of the last 18 games . . . Michael Grabner leads the Rangers in even strength goals with 10 and eight have come in third periods . . . David Desharnais, playing for the first time after being a healthy scratch because Boo Nieves is injured (hip pointer) played 6:46 and was benched in the third period . . . Zuccarello, who scored in overtime against Detroit on Friday, assisted on Grabner’s goal and has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past seven games.