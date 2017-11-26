TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers win in shootout on anniversary of Malik’s unlikely goal

The Czech defenseman backhanded the puck through his skates and scored in the 15th round in 2005.

The Rangers' Marek Malik scores a shootout goal

The Rangers' Marek Malik scores a shootout goal against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 26, 2005, at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Paul J. Bereswill

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Sunday’s seven-round shootout came on the 12th anniversary of the Rangers’ longest shootout in history, when defenseman Marek Malik — an unlikely hero — scored the winner against Capitals goalie Olaf Kolzig in the 15th round for a 3-2 win.

Malik, a Czech defenseman in his first season with the Blueshirts who hadn’t scored a goal to that point of the season, backhanded the puck through his skates and scored over Kolzig’s shoulder as the Garden crowd went wild.

Henrik Lundqvist, then a rookie, said: “I started to think it would never end.” On Sunday, he remembered: “That one went much, much longer.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, who scored in the shootout, said he was talking to veteran defenseman Marc Staal, and “he said he was getting a little nervous that he was going to have to go [in the shootout] and I told him, if he had, he would have had to pull a ‘Malik’. That would’ve been nice.”

After Sunday’s game, Lundqvist said with a grin: “I remember the good old days when I was really good at shootouts, but I’m working on it.”

Mats Zuccarello, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich and J.T. Miller failed to score on their shootout attempts.

Skjei getting more time

D Brady Skjei, getting more ice time with Ryan McDonagh sidelined for the third game with an abdominal strain, led all skaters with 27:49 in ice time, a single-game career high . . . The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 14 of the last 18 games . . . Michael Grabner leads the Rangers in even strength goals with 10 and eight have come in third periods . . . David Desharnais, playing for the first time after being a healthy scratch because Boo Nieves is injured (hip pointer) played 6:46 and was benched in the third period . . . Zuccarello, who scored in overtime against Detroit on Friday, assisted on Grabner’s goal and has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past seven games.

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

