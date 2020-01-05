Rangers lose to Canucks on late goal for third straight defeat

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Asked at the morning skate Saturday if this week-long trip across Western Canada might have been helpful in getting his Rangers to bond together, coach David Quinn wasn’t all that interested.

“Yeah, but winning also helps jelling,’’ Quinn said. “We have an opportunity to go have a .500 road trip, which, obviously we want more, but if we take care of business tonight, then you get to .500, get back home, get some rest, and we all know what’s in front of us.’’

The Rangers were not able to take care of business against the red-hot Canucks, though. Tyler Myers’ seeing-eye wrist shot with 1:29 left in the third period gave the Canucks a 2-1 win, their seventh straight victory, and dealt the Rangers their third straight loss. The Blueshirts ended their four-game road trip 1-3 and were winless in the Western Canada portion, losing to Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

They return to New York with a record of 19-18-4 at the midpoint of their season and will host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Celebrating ‘90s Night, and highlighting their 1994 Stanley Cup runner-up team – which, of course, lost to the Rangers – the Canucks wore the same black and yellow uniforms they wore that season.

They took the lead at 1:46 of the first period when Antoine Roussel was first to a rebound in the slot and popped it in past Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal.

The Rangers, who allowed the first goal in each game of the Western Canada portion of the road trip, tied it up relatively quickly, thanks to some great work by Chris Kreider. He won a loose puck in the lower left wing circle and sent it across to Pavel Buchnevich, who smacked it in at 7:59.