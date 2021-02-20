Second-year forward Kaapo Kakko was unavailable after being placed on the Rangers’ COVID list for the second time this season.

"This happened this morning, so we haven't had a chance to talk yet,’’ coach David Quinn said. "Obviously you're concerned anytime someone gets put on this list. We'll talk here shortly and see how he feels [but] from what I gather, there hasn't really been any symptoms yet, so we'll see.’’

Kakko, 20, is a Type 1 diabetic, and also suffers from celiac disease, an autoimmune disease that requires him to eat a gluten-free diet. That could put him at high risk in the event he should contract the coronavirus.

However, being placed on the COVID list doesn’t mean a player has tested positive for the coronavirus. He could be flagged as having been a close contact of someone who has the virus, for example. Kakko missed the Feb. 1 game against Pittsburgh because he was on the COVID list, but he did not have the virus and was cleared to return the next game.

Strome's 100th

When Ryan Strome earned a secondary assist on Chris Kreider’s first-period power play goal, it was his 100th point as a Ranger, and made him the first player to have 100 points for both the Islanders and the Rangers.

"I knew that actually,’’ Strome said of the milestone. "I never thought 7, 8, 9 years ago, whenever I got drafted… that I would have 100 points for the Islanders and Rangers, just with the hatred of the rivalry and all that stuff. So, pretty cool accomplishment. Not the way I would have thought it would have played out, but I'm happy to be a Ranger. I think my time here has been pretty good, and I got to 100 a lot quicker than I did with the Islanders.’’

Notes & quotes: K’Andre Miller returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper body injury. With him back in, D Jack Johnson was scratched… With Kakko unavailable, Julien Gauthier returned to the lineup after being scratched Thursday… Sunday’s game against the Capitals was postponed so the Caps could host the Devils instead. The Rangers-Capitals game was rescheduled for March 20.