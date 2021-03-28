Late rally is good sign for young Rangers team, but it didn't yield any points

There will be plenty of positives the still-young, still-developing, far-from-finished-building Rangers will be able to take from Sunday’s road game against the red-hot, East Division-leading Washington Capitals.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t take any points, which would have been crucial to their effort to try and earn a playoff spot.

Down by four goals, the Rangers rallied hard in the final 13-plus minutes of the third period, but ultimately fell short, losing 5-4 to the Capitals in the finale of their three-game road trip. The loss, the second in a 23-hour span for the Blueshirts, was a severe blow to their playoff hopes. It left them five points behind the Boston Bruins, who lost to the Devils on Sunday, with 22 games to play.

"I just didn't think we were sharp during that second period,’’ said Rangers coach David Quinn, who returned to duty behind the bench after missing six games due to COVID-19. "We had some power plays that we kind of didn't get a lot from, and then, I just thought our inability to shoot pucks, and get pucks on net (hurt). I just thought we were looking for the perfect play.’’

After a scoreless first period, the Capitals took control with three goals in the second, two from Tom Wilson and one from Alex Ovechkin (his 11th goal in the last 13 games and the 724th of his career).

"I think they just happened to get a bounce or two,’’ Adam Fox said of the Caps’ second period dominance. "That second goal deflects off a few sticks or bodies and in, and… it just wasn't sharp. The puck seemed to be bouncing on us. But we responded well in the third, and came up just short.’’

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal at 5:10 of the third period made it 4-0, before Colin Blackwell, on his 28th birthday, got the Rangers on the board and back into the game with two goals, at 6:42 and 9:41.

T.J. Oshie scored on a deflection to put Washington up 5-3, at 11:46, but Alexis Lafreniere’s first goal in 13 games made it 5-3 at 12:18. Then, after Wilson took a penalty, Chris Kreider deflected in a pass from Ryan Strome on the power play to pull the Rangers within 5-4 at 16:08.

Blue notes

Strome (nine games) and Fox (seven games) extended their respective scoring streaks… The penalty kill went 3-for-3 and has killed all 16 Washington power plays it has faced this season… Keith Kinkaid started in goal and made 17 saves… Quinn couldn’t say when Vitali Kravtsov, currently on the taxi squad, will make his Rangers debut. "The plan is obviously for him to continue to practice, and when we feel he can help, we'll get him in there,’’ Quinn said… Quinn on Brendan Lemieux, who was traded to the Los Angeles Kings after Saturday’s game: "Obviously, with Kravtsov here and (Brett) Howden getting healthy and some guys doing well in Hartford, it just seemed like the right thing to do… He was a good player for us and we're gonna miss him.’’