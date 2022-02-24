Defenseman Patrik Nemeth and center Filip Chytil both did not dress for Thursday’s Rangers game against the Washington Capitals at the Garden. Nemeth’s wife is expecting, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. Chytil was "under the weather,’’ according to the coach. It was not COVID-related, Gallant said.

Rookie defenseman Zac Jones, who had been sent down to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, was recalled Thursday, and Gallant said before the game either he or Libor Hajek would take Nemeth’s place in the lineup. Both dressed for warmups, but it was Jones who dressed for the game (he picked up an assist on the first Rangers goal).

Rookie Morgan Barron entered the lineup to replace Chytil. He played center, between wingers Greg McKegg and Julien Gauthier.

Nemeth missed the first four games in January due to a personal issue, and when he returned to the lineup, he declined to say what the issue was. He then missed the final five games before the NHL All-Star break, again with a personal issue, and the first two games after the break, before returning in the Rangers’ last game, Sunday in Ottawa.

Barron, who started the season in Hartford and has been back and forth several times, last played Feb. 1, in the Rangers’ last game before the NHL All-Star break. He had been the extra forward since the Rangers returned from the break and had been a healthy scratch for the three games prior to Thursday. On the season, he had played in nine games, registering one assist and four penalty minutes.

"He's played some in some games and we've liked what he's done,’’ Gallant said of Barron. "He's been a guy called up and sent down, and back up, and he's a young player that I think can skate real well. He's practiced real hard for us in the last little while. So just keep doing what he was doing when he played.’’