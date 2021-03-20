No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere got only seven minutes and 53 seconds of ice time, almost half his season average of 14:44.

Acting coach Kris Knoblauch attributed the low number to "mismanagement’’ of the bench, on his part.

"It's probably mismanagement of the bench, and not realizing the situation,’’ Knoblauch said after the Rangers beat the Capitals, 3-1, Saturday in Washington. "I know we had a lot of ‘D’ zone faceoffs. And also, matchups against their team, where they had the last chance. And I did want to keep him away from their top line.

"But other than that, I wish I would have played him more . . . Unfortunately, he missed out on some shifts.’’

Johnson has season-ending surgery

Defenseman Jack Johnson underwent surgery Friday to repair a core muscle, the Rangers said. He is finished for the season.

A free agent import who signed a one-year, $1.15 million deal with the Rangers to provide veteran depth on the back line, Johnson finished the season with 13 games played, one goal, eight penalty minutes with a minus-5 rating. He played the first four games of the season, was scratched for a game, came back in for a game, and then sat out the next eight games with a groin injury.

But injuries to K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba, and later Anthony Bitetto, forced Johnson to step back in the lineup, and play games even though he was never fully healthy himself. Coach David Quinn called the 34-year-old "a warrior’’ for playing through his injury.

Shesterkin remains sidelined

Igor Shesterkin skated in the morning but missed his ninth straight game with a groin injury suffered March 4 in New Jersey against the Devils. Long Island native Keith Kincaid was the starter in net Saturday night against the Capitals.

Shesterkin, who was injured late in the third period of a 6-1 win, looked to be seriously injured when he left the game that night, but was declared by the Rangers to have suffered a mild groin strain that would keep him out day-to-day.

Acting coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday before the Rangers left for Washington that Shesterkin was a possibility to play Saturday.

Blue notes

The Rangers stayed with the same lineup as Friday, except for Keith Kinkaid starting in net. That meant RW Julien Gauthier was scratched for the third straight game. He has not played since taking three high-sticking penalties in the 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia Monday . . . D Jacob Trouba played in his 500th NHL game, one night after D Brendan Smith played in his 500th . . . The AHL Hartford Wolf Pack played their second game without their regular coaching staff, and lost, 6-1, to the Providence Bruins on Saturday. Bitetto played his second game for the Wolf Pack.