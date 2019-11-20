The Rangers have been on some roller coaster ride this season. Their highs have been very high, and their lows very, very low.

Wednesday night, playing at Madison Square Garden in a sandwich game, between their two-game trip to Florida last weekend and their two-game trip to Ottawa and Montreal this weekend, was one of their highest highs of the season.

Two power-play goals by Artemi Panarin, goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden, and a solid performance by goaltender Henrik Lundqvist powered the Rangers to a convincing 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist earned career win No. 454 and moved into a tie for fifth place all-time with Curtis Joseph.

The victory by the Rangers ended an 11-game stretch in which the Caps had beaten the Rangers 10 times and not lost in regulation. The Caps (16-4-4) also entered the game with a nine-game road points streak, in which they had gone 8-0-1.

Returning to action after three days off following their weekend trip to Florida, the Rangers (9-8-2) did show energy early in the game, with rookie Kaapo Kakko looking especially lively. All that energy didn’t produce anything tangible, as neither team scored in the first period, though the Capitals hit the post once.

The Rangers would end up drawing first blood, with Panarin scoring his first of the game, 1:14 into the second period, to extend his career-high point streak to 12 games. The notorious Tom Wilson was called for a boarding penalty against Libor Hajek in the final minute of the first period, giving the Rangers the first power play of the game, and it was Kakko who created the goal, taking a pass from Adam Fox and quickly making an accurate, cross-ice pass to Panarin above the left circle.

With the Caps’ penalty killers not rotating over to pick him up, Panarin just walked to the hash mark and fired a wrist shot past goalie Braden Holtby for his 10th goal of the season. Then he pumped his fist, emphatically, in celebration.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lundqvist, who allowed four goals on 30 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Florida, made the lead stand up through the first two periods, kicking out 24 Washington shots over the first 40 minutes. He was assisted by his goalposts, which helped him out twice.

Panarin’s second, with Dmitry Orlov sitting out a high sticking penalty against Fox, made it 2-0 at 3:57 of the third period, and Pavel Buchnevich, who had been benched for the final few minutes of the second, got himself back in the coaching staff’s good graces when he tapped in Filip Chytil’s return pass into a vacant net behind Holtby just 23 seconds later.

Washington got on the board when Evgeny Kuznetsov walked in from the lower right circle and beat Lundqvist (30 saves) for his 10th goal of the season, at 7:24. But there would be no comeback for the Caps. The Rangers locked down the defensive end, and caught the Caps running around in their own end, and leaving Howden alone in the low slot. Buchnevich had the puck in the right corner, Howden called for it, and Buchnevich set up the 21-year-old, who lifted a shot over Holtby’s right shoulder for his third goal of the season at 13:34.

There was one more matter of business to attend to and send the Garden fans home happy: Lemieux took umbrage to a hit by Wilson and fought the Caps’ tough guy with 3:28 remaining. The fight was relatively even, and Lemieux may even have gotten the better of Wilson. He got an extra two minutes for roughing, but neither he nor the Rangers fans seemed to care. Surprisingly, it was Wilson's first fight of the season while Lemieux dropped the gloves for a league-high fourth time.