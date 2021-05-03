At this point, in the final week of the season, all the Rangers want to do is play out their final few games, get some quality experience for their kids, maybe experiment with a few new line combinations, just to get some ideas going into next season.

But in order to do that against the Washington Capitals, they have to deal with the problem that is Tom Wilson.

Wilson, the Capitals forward who has been suspended five times in his NHL career, including a seven-game suspension this season for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, brutally attacked three Rangers forwards while the Capitals were killing a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty in the second period Monday. He was assessed a double-minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct by the referees, but he was able to remain in the game, which the Capitals won, 6-3.

Artemi Panarin, one of the three players Wilson attacked and punched multiple times while they were on the ice, left the game after the second period and did not return. His status for Wednesday’s game is unknown.

Even before they lost, the Rangers were officially eliminated from the playoff race when the Bruins beat the Devils in Newark, 3-0. Goals by Washington’s Daniel Sprong and Nicklas Backstrom in the third period broke a 3-3 tie and doomed the Rangers to their third straight loss. The Caps, meanwhile, pulled into a tie for first in the East Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who lost to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Rangers and Caps play again Wednesday, and unless Wilson is suspended again by the league before then, the Rangers are going to have to have a plan for keeping their players safe.

They may want to leave Panarin out of the lineup, and they do have two more AHL recalls to use before the season ends on Saturday in Boston. Perhaps they can use one of those to call up 26-year-old Mason Geertsen from the Hartord Wolf Pack. Geertsen, a 6-4, 221-pound defenseman/winger, has 43 penalty minutes in 18 games for Hartford this season. He had 109 in 60 games for the Wolf Pack last season.

Before Wilson’s antics took over the narrative, the Rangers’ objective in their final four games had been to focus on the development of their young players, and coach David Quinn had believed games against the Caps and Bruins would be good for that. The coach had spoken in the morning of his willingness to experiment with new line combinations, like putting Panarin up with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich, and putting youngsters Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko on Ryan Strome’s wings.

"Yeah, if It's gonna help us win the game, we'll experiment, and try anything,’’ Quinn said after Monday’s morning skate, as his team prepared to take on the Washington Capitals at the Garden Monday night. "You know that with as many young players as we have, I think you're always looking for different combinations, because there's just so much uncertainty on… who can play with who. And I think you're going to try different things.’’

And those things appeared to be working early. Zibanejad scored two goals and Kakko had one, off a two-on-one return pass from Lafreniere, and the Rangers led 3-2 before Wilson went off with the Caps a man down at 7:40 of the second period.

After that, Garnet Hathaway tied the game off a scramble in front at 18:30 of the second, Sprong took advantage of a terrible giveaway by Brendan Smith and scored at 4:37 of the third, and Backstrom got an insurance goal at 11:41. Then, of all people, Wilson scored into an empty net with 1:26 left to close the scoring.