With Shesterkin out, Georgiev steps in for Rangers

The sight of Igor Shesterkin getting helped off the ice and into the locker room during a game is the last thing anyone in the Rangers organization wanted to see. But everything has been going right for the Rangers these last three weeks or so, and, in a weird way, if there was ever a good time for an injury to happen to their best player, now might be it.

Coach Gerard Gallant said after the game that his understanding was that the injury to Shesterkin -- who left Friday night’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden unable to put any pressure on his right leg -- was not as bad as it looked. The Rangers will certainly hope that is true, and that Shesterkin, who’s been their best player this season and one of the best goaltenders in the league, isn’t out of action long.

But the Rangers have been playing so well the last nine or 10 games, that when Shesterkin left, the team didn’t miss a beat closing out the final 14 minutes and 52 seconds of the victory in front of backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

"It’s obviously deflating when any guy goes down, and has to go to the locker room,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said. "But you don't have too much time to really dwell on it, especially in a 1-0 game. So… it's tough to see, but you’ve got to move on pretty quickly, and respond well, so I thought we did that.’’

"I think we've grown a lot in the last year or two, and I think that we're able to handle these things, no matter who goes down,’’ forward Ryan Strome added. "We've had a ton of games we've played with 11 forwards, with guys getting hurt, or whatever. And I think guys responded well on the bench; just tighten it up, make sure we help (Georgiev) out. And he came in and did a job.’’

Of course, it’s one thing to finish off the last 15 minutes of a game against a Sharks team playing the second game of a back-to-back, and another thing altogether for the Rangers to re-compose themselves and play again Saturday against Chicago at the Garden with Georgiev in the net from the start.

Georgiev has struggled this season, bringing a 3.89 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage into Saturday’s game. And as Shesterkin played better and better – and more and more – things seemed to get worse for Georgiev. He had started just five games this season prior to Saturday, and he was pulled after allowing four goals in two periods in his last start, Nov. 21 against Buffalo.

But coming in cold Friday, Georgiev played well. He made nine saves, including a big one while the Rangers were killing a penalty to K’Andre Miller that prompted the Garden fans to chant, "Georgie! Georgie!’’ And that type of performance could be a springboard for Georgiev to turn his season around, and prove to his coach, his teammates, and himself that he can help the Rangers this season.

"He's a good goaltender, and he's been waiting for an opportunity,’’ Strome said. "He went in there (Friday) and finished her off, and … that's what good teams do. Next man up.’’

Defenseman Jacob Trouba there’s no real difference playing in front of Georgiev, as opposed to Shesterkin.

"You play the same way in front of them,’’ he said.

Trouba conceded Shesterkin is better at playing the puck than Georgiev. And communication is a little different, he said. Both Shesterkin and Georgiev are from Russia, so neither speaks English as his first language.

"I don't even know if either of them knows English,’’ Trouba said, jokingly. "But that's probably the only difference, is goalie calls are obviously different… Besides that, you play the same way in front of them. It doesn't really matter who's in the net.’’