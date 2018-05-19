TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers to hire David Quinn, Boston University hockey coach

The New York Rangers have chosen Boston University’s David Quinn to be their next coach, according to multiple reports. Quinn succeeds Alain Vigneault, who was fired after going 226-147 in five seasons for the Rangers.

Boston University hockey head coach David Quinn.

Boston University hockey head coach David Quinn. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

