Rangers to hire David Quinn, Boston University hockey coach
The New York Rangers have chosen Boston University’s David Quinn to be their next coach, according to multiple reports. Quinn succeeds Alain Vigneault, who was fired after going 226-147 in five seasons for the Rangers.
