MONTREAL — David Quinn and Kevin Shattenkirk have gone through this before. At the press conference this summer where Quinn was introduced as the new coach of the Rangers, Shattenkirk mentioned that Quinn — who had recruited him to Boston University while he was an assistant coach there — scratched him one game when he was playing in the minor leagues. And, of course, Quinn scratched Shattenkirk in one game this season, too.

So, when Quinn benched Shattenkirk in the third period of Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators, it wasn’t anything new. And at practice at the Bell Centre in Montreal Friday, where the Rangers prepared for Saturday’s game against the Canadiens, both men were quick to say Thursday’s game had been addressed and put behind them.

“Absolutely,’’ Quinn said when asked if his issue with Shattenkirk was resolved. “You’ll see him [Saturday] night.’’

Neither Quinn Thursday night, nor Shattenkirk Friday would reveal what it was that led to the coach benching Shattenkirk, 29, who signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the Rangers in the summer of 2017.

“That’s something that’s handled in house, and something that we talked about today and it’s water under the bridge,’’ Shattenkirk said. “So we move on. We need to move on quickly — it’s just a tough emotional night, and that’s what it came down to.’’

Shattenkirk said he understood why Quinn sat him down, and even said the decision was “something I would say I agreed with.’’ He insisted that the relationship the two men have means they put things out in the open and there are no hard feelings afterward.

Quinn admitted that having such a close, longstanding relationship probably does make things more complicated after the fact. But he insisted it doesn’t stop him from doing what he believes he must do for the good of the team.

“When you make those decisions, you just make them,’’ he said. “Because that’s what needs to happen.’’

Shattenkirk said the relationship makes it easier to accept whatever Quinn the coach does, because he always knows the coach has his best interest at heart.

“He knows how to get the best out of me,’’ Shattenkirk said of Quinn. “I know, sometimes, it can feel, as a player, that he’s pushing your buttons. But it’s all for the right reasons. And I have the utmost respect for him and listen to him 100 percent of the time.’’

Notes & quotes: With only 11 healthy forwards on the road trip, the Rangers called up RW Vinni Lettieri from Hartford. Lettieri, who started the season with the Rangers before being assigned to Hartford Nov. 18, played four games in Hartford and scored three goals and two assists … Alexandar Georgiev will play in goal… Quinn said D Adam McQuaid (16 games missed with a lower body injury) is making progress and may be two weeks away from returning … Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets will be Vic Hadfield Night, when the former Rangers captain will have his No. 11 raised to the MSG rafters. (No. 11 is already retired for Mark Messier.) The game will begin at 6 p.m. and the jersey will be raised at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.