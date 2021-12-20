GREENBURGH, N.Y. – The decision by the NHL to halt games between Canadian and U.S.-based teams for the moment meant that the Rangers will get to start their Christmas break early, with practices Monday and Tuesday and then nothing until they report again to their practice facility next Monday for their morning skate in preparation for their home game that night against the Detroit Red Wings.

"It turned out we kind of get a longer break,’’ defenseman Jacob Trouba said after Monday’s practice. "You don't really have all the answers. It's pretty rapidly, rapidly changing. So, just kind of, be ready, be prepared for whatever they throw at us.’’

The Rangers’ game Wednesday against Montreal at Madison Square Garden has been postponed, to be made up at a later date. They already have had two games postponed – a Nov. 20 visit to Ottawa and a Nov. 28 home game against the Islanders, which has been rescheduled for March 17. Now this one against Montreal will have to be added somewhere later in the season.

"It's part of the business right now, until COVID's out of our lives,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said. "You’ve got to adjust and do the things you can do. So take it one day at a time, and if the game's canceled, well, the game's canceled. That's fine. We'll play it at another time, hopefully.’’

With the recent rise in positive tests around the league, and the number of teams who have had games postponed, the players’ participation in the Olympics has been a topic of much discussion. Several players around the league have come out expressing concern about the risks of going to the Olympics, where a positive test could result in being forced to quarantine in China.

Neither Trouba, a candidate to make the U.S. Olympic team, nor Mika Zibanejad, who has already been announced as being part of the Swedish team, seemed to want to say too much about their potential participation in the Olympic tournament.

"I feel like there's been a lot of uncertainties, a lot of unknowns,’’ Zibanejad said. "Obviously, the Olympics is a big thing for any type of athlete to go to. And for me, it would have been my first, and something I've been looking forward to for some time now. And it's hard to kind of express it in the right way, when we really don't have all the facts.’’

"I think we'll make a decision on it here in the next couple of days, but it's definitely a hard call,’’ Trouba said. "What happens if you were to test positive (while in China)? What kind of protocols will be in that situation? So that's definitely a risk. And then there's also the other side of, players dream of playing in the Olympics their whole life, and it's a decision guys are going to have to make if it comes to that. And if it doesn't, then somebody will make the decision for us, I guess.’’

Panarin practices; Strome doesn't

Artemi Panarin, who missed Friday’s game against Vegas with a lower-body injury, participated fully in practice, but his linemate, Ryan Strome, did not. The Rangers said Strome missed practice due to "maintenance.’’