One year ago, the Rangers played what turned out to be the final game of their 2019-20 season in Denver, where Pavel Buchnevich’s goal with 13 seconds left in regulation earned them a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 11, 2020.

The next day, March 12, the NHL announced it would pause its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The point the Rangers earned in that game against the Avalanche was a valuable one at the time, as it pulled them within two of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, with 12 games remaining. Under normal circumstances, it would have been an exciting result for the Rangers, who had taken three of a possible four points in the first two games of a three-game trip, and were about to have a couple days off in the desert before finishing the trip in Arizona.

But the circumstances surrounding the game were hardly normal.

Just before the opening faceoff, news filtered out in the arena that the NBA was halting its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Everyone in the building knew the NHL would most likely follow suit the next day, so the entire game was played in an eerie vibe.

On Thursday, a year after that game, the Rangers were on the road again, visiting the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. And oh, what a difference a year has made for the Blueshirts.

Mika Zibanejad, who scored his 41st goal in that game against the Avalanche, entered Boston Thursday with three goals in his first 24 games of this season.

Henrik Lundqvist, the backup goaltender that night in Denver, is sitting this season out, following open heart surgery. But he had left the Rangers before the season, getting bought out of the final year of his contract, and signing a free-agent deal with the Washington Capitals.

And the Rangers were slipping further away from a playoff spot, not getting closer.

They entered Thursday with a 10-11-3 record, good for sixth place in the East Division, seven points behind the fourth-place Bruins (13-6-4). The top four teams in each division will make the playoffs in this COVID-altered, 56-game NHL season, and the Rangers have a lot of work to do if they are to stay in the hunt for a postseason berth.

They got good news Wednesday, when forward Artemi Panarin, their most dynamic offensive player, returned to the team after a 16-day leave of absence he took following the publication of an article in Russia in which a former KHL coach of his accused him of hitting a woman in Latvia in 2011. However, coach David Quinn said Panarin would not play Thursday against the Bruins.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who led the Rangers in games played and wins in 2019-20, started in goal Thursday. Georgiev, who played that game in Denver a year ago, is not off to a strong start, with a 3.03 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Igor Shesterkin, the presumptive No. 1 goalie, will miss his fourth game with a groin injury suffered a week ago in New Jersey against the Devils.