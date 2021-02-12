David Quinn said the Rangers changed up their pregame routine Friday after getting the memo Thursday about the NHL and NHLPA’s new COVID-19 protocols, which included a requirement that teams conduct all meetings virtually.

"We're still trying to figure out the best way to do this,’’ Quinn said following the morning skate at the team’s Greenburgh, N.Y. practice facility. "It's not easy. We probably would have had another meeting this morning here, if we're under normal circumstances. But due to the protocols, and what we can or can't do, we're going to do it at [Madison Square Garden].

"There's just a lot of things that you have to be able to adapt to as you go along,’’ he said. "And you can't complain about it. There's nothing we can do about it. And the more time you spend bitching and complaining, and feeling frustrated by these types of things, that's energy and time that you should be focusing on what you can do to be a better player and what we can do as a staff to improve our team.’’

Quinn acknowledged it isn’t always easy.

"For sure, as a coach you want to look your team in the eye; you want people together; you want to continue to create that team unity,’’ he said. "So it does make it challenging. But every team is having the same challenges. We're no different. And we continue to adapt. Whatever the league asks us to do . . . we’ve just got to continue to follow the protocol and put ourselves in the best position where we remain safe, so we have everybody available. And the league's doing the best job they can.’’

Notes & quotes: D Jack Johnson missed his seventh game with a groin injury and Brendan Smith missed his fourth with an upper body injury.