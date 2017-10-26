For a trio that never skated in a game together before, it was quite a night for the fourth line.

Pavel Buchnevich and Michael Grabner scored twice each and Cristoval “Boo” Nieves posted three assists in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Nieves was the first Ranger with three assists in one of his first two NHL games since Dominic Moore did it on Nov. 1, 2003 at Montreal. With his parents in the house for his first game at the Garden, Nieves was named the first star.

With the arrival of natural center Nieves, 23, from the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, coach Alain Vigneault immediately abandoned the 11-forward, seven defensemen format that he used five times in 10 games.

After trading Derek Stepan and losing Oscar Lindberg to Las Vegas in the expansion draft, the Rangers have needed depth at center. Nieves, who has size and speed, may be the answer. Management likes his potential. But the pro career of the upstate New York native, who played at the University of Michigan, has been slowed by injuries.

“I know they take notice of speed,” the 6-3 Nieves said on Wednesday. “I want to make the most of this opportunity.’’

Players noticed. In the third, Nick Cousins blasted Nieves into the boards near the bench from behind, and Kevin Shattenkrik immediately went after Cousins and drew a penalty.

Buchnevich’s first goal came when his shot from the left side went past Adin Hill’s glove and in off the far post, and he showed a lot of poise on the second. When his deflected shot went off the backboards and bounced to the front, he was there and buried the shot.

Ice chips

In his second start as a Ranger, Ondrej Pavelec made 27 saves, and was helpless on the first goal, which banked off David Desharnais’ skate in front and right to Anthony Duclair . . . Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller combined to win 14 of 18 faceoffs in the first two periods . . . Henrik Lundqvist is expected back in net in Montreal on Saturday.