GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a superb effort, Henrik Lundqvist made 37 saves through overtime and then stopped all three shootout attempts to lead the Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the shootout when he beat former Ranger Antti Raanta on the Rangers’ first attempt.

Lundqvist stopped former Ranger Anthony Duclair with his left pad and Clayton Keller with his right pad before making the game-clinching save on former Ranger Derek Stepan’s slap shot.

The Rangers, who have won nine straight against Arizona, are 22-14-5 for 49 points at the halfway mark of the season. They are 7-7-2 away from Madison Square Garden and will visit Las Vegas for the first time Sunday in their final game before their bye week.

The teams exchanged chances early in the third period. With Raanta down, Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton got his stick down to deflect a loose puck, then swiped with his glove and banged the puck off the crossbar with about 4:30 gone. Lundqvist robbed Alex Goligoski from point-blank range when the Rangers, plagued by giveaways all evening, allowed another great look against Lundqvist. Seconds later, he stretched out on the ice to deny a shot by Brad Richardson.

Jimmy Vesey, who tied the score in the second period, shot wide on a breakaway in overtime. Brady Skjei went off for slashing with 1:29 left in OT and Lundqvist came up big a few times to send the game into a shootout.

The Coyotes were prowling right after the puck dropped at Gila River Arena. On the first rush, Josh Archibald whistled the puck wide left of Lundqvist, and minutes later, Lundqvist slid to his right to deny Tobias Rieder in front with his pad off a pass from Stepan on the right wall.

Kevin Hayes had a break-in on Raanta, but with Jakob Chychrun harassing him from behind with his stick, lost control of the puck on his backhand and whiffed on a chance just seconds later.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers tried stretch passes to no avail, while the Coyotes came in north-south waves. Raanta was in perfect position to absorb J.T. Miller’s wrister from the left circle with 11:37 left, and the Coyotes came close when Lundqvist blocked Luke Schenn’s wrister from the right point through a screen, then dived on it for a stoppage.

The Coyotes could’ve had at least one goal by that point, and soon connected.

After more pressure, the Rangers’ Kevin Shattenkirk was penalized for dislodging the net after being pushed from behind at 10:43. Just seven seconds later, Duclair, from the left side, scored on a rebound of Stepan’s shot for a 1-0 lead.

In the last minute of the period, Marc Staal delivered a big hit to Nick Cousins in the corner. That seemed to jolt the Rangers awake, likely along with some raised voices in their locker room.

The Rangers were better in the first few minutes of the second. Jesper Fast slipped a pass to Hayes for a deflection in front that Raanta stopped, along with a point shot. He held on to Nick Holden’s slapper, too. Then Vesey stole the puck on the right wall, stickhandled in and beat Raanta high to the short side, to tie it at 1 at 5:11 of the second period. It was his ninth goal of the season and third in the last seven games.