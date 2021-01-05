TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers cutouts to be in stands for Women's Hockey League games in Lake Placid

Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin and center Mika Zibanejad celebrate after Zibanejad scored in overtime against the Capitals at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2020. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The Rangers will be sending cardboard cutouts of 25 of their players to the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., to be placed in the seats for the National Women’s Hockey League’s 2021 season, which will take place in the arena with no fans present, between Jan. 23 and Feb 5.

Cutouts of Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Igor Shesterkin and the rest of the Rangers will be placed in the stands and remain there for all 24 games to be played by the league’s six teams.

"When we’re competing for the Isobel Cup, seeing the faces of the Rangers players in the stands at Herb Brooks Arena will have us fired up,’’ said Connecticut Whale captain Shannon Doyle, an original NWHL player who has led several Junior Rangers clinics over the last two years.

"As an organization, one of the Rangers’ goals every year is to continue to grow the game of hockey at every level and for everyone,’’ said David Hopkinson, executive vice president of business operations for MSG Sports.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

