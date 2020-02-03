Clearly, the Dallas Stars are a level or two higher than the Detroit Red Wings.

Coming off their weekend sweep of a home-and-home with lowly Detroit, the Rangers opened a four-game homestand Monday that will have them take on Toronto, Buffalo and Los Angeles. If they are to make up ground in the playoff race, it is a big week.

But playing their third game in four nights — and playing a legitimate playoff team in Dallas instead of league-worst Detroit— the Rangers found this to be a different story. Henrik Lundqvist, who pitched a shutout Saturday in Detroit, wasn’t so stellar in his second consecutive start. The Rangers lost, 5-3, and Lundqvist was pulled after two periods, replaced by backup Alexandar Georgiev.

The teams scored two power-play goals in a wacky opening 20 minutes. Dallas’ Andrew Cogliano was sent off for tripping at 1:27 and the Rangers scored at 2:29, when Pavel Buchnevich, subbing for injured Chris Kreider on the top power play, fired a shot from the left boards that somehow got past Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin for the game’s first goal.

But Dallas got two power-play goals by Joe Pavelski in 16 seconds to take the lead. First, with Brendan Smith serving an interference penalty, Pavelski tipped in a shot by John Klingberg at 8:08. The Rangers challenged the goal, arguing that a previous shot by Tyler Seguin that had gone off Lundqvist’s stick and then the goal post had ricocheted over the glass and rebounded onto to the ice off the protective netting above the glass. Had they been correct, play would have been ruled dead at that point, instead of continuing until Klingberg took his shot.

After a long delay, the referees ruled against the Rangers, meaning they were charged with a delay-of-game penalty. On the ensuing power play, Pavelski scored again, at 8:24, as the Stars took advantage of a bad pass by Ryan Lindgren. Seguin got the puck, passed behind the net to Jamie Benn, who fed an onrushing Pavelski coming down the slot for a one-timer that beat Lundqvist to make it 2-1.

The Rangers tied it a goal by Brett Howden that initially was ruled no goal. At the tail end of a power play, Kaapo Kakko fired a shot from the right circle that deflected off a stick, hit Brendan Lemieux in the shoulder and popped into the air. Howden batted the puck down with his glove and then swept it across the goal line. Referee Trevor Hanson initially ruled that Howden batted the puck into the net, but linesman Jonny Murray skated over to the referee and said something and the play was reviewed. It then was determined that Howden had knocked the puck with his stick before it crossed the goal line, so the goal was good, and tied the score at 15:41.

But the Stars, who entered the game 28th in the league in goals scored, with 132, scored twice in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. Defenseman Stephen Johns, playing in just his fourth game of the season, beat Lundqvist on a one-timer from the right point at 7:52, and then Blake Comeau scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot at 11:56. Lundqvist finished the period, but Georgiev took over to start the third. Lundqvist allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Corey Perry scored on a rebound to put Dallas ahead, 5-2 at 5:27 of the third period before Lemieux scored on a power play for the Rangers at 13:17 to close the scoring.