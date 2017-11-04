This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
David Desharnais plays after Boo Nieves scratched with the flu

The Rangers' David Desharnais is pursued by the Panthers' Ian

The Rangers' David Desharnais is pursued by the Panthers' Ian McCoshen during a game at the BB&T Center on Nov. 4, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida.

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
SUNRISE, Fla. — Center David Desharnais, who joined the Rangers during the summer, was supposed to be a healthy scratch against the Panthers, skating with the spares on Saturday morning.

Paul Carey was going to sub for him, but Desharnais wound up playing on the third line when Boo Nieves came down with the flu.

Desharnais had two goals and five assists in 14 games, including assists in two of the last three games. Coach Alain Vigneault said he wanted Carey, the 13th forward, to get in a game.

Carey, who made the team out of camp, hasn’t played since Oct. 14 against the Devils. With Nieves under the weather, Carey moved down to Nieves’ spot, centering the fourth line.

Vigneault said much of the reasoning for planning to sit Desharnais, a former Canadien who played 49 games last season and 65 the year before and signed a one-year, $1 million contract during the summer, was to give Carey an opportunity.

Blue notes

Kevin Shattenkirk’s two goals was the seventh and eighth from Rangers defensemen in 15 games. The Panthers had nine in 12. Shattenkirk’s extended his point streak to four games (2-4-6), and leads Rangers blueliners in goals (four) and points (13) . . . Nick Holden’s goal was his first point of the season . . . Ryan McDonagh has posted a point in four of the last five games and in six of the last nine . . . J.T. Miller, who won the game in Tampa with an overtime goal, has four points (goal, three assists) in the last four games and nine points (2-7) in the last 10 . . . It was Henrik Lundqvist’s third consecutive start after sitting out two in favor of Ondrej Pavelec. He made 30 saves.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

