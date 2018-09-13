David Quinn is entering his first training camp as Rangers head coach with a team-first mentality.

"We've got to do this together," he said Thursday in a news conference as the team began training camp at MSG Training Center. "This is a 'we' thing."

Quinn said his team captain has yet to be determined. Ryan McDonagh had served as the Rangers captain from 2014-18 before being traded to the Lightning in February.

"I think a captain usually emerges from a group, especially when there's been a coaching change," Quinn said. "I think the captaincy will take care of itself, one way or the other."

Quinn said he met with Henrik Lundqvist, who he said was in "incredible shape," and other Rangers veterans when he took a trip to Sweden this summer.

"He's a great competitor, and we're lucky to have him," Quinn said of the Rangers' goalie.

Quinn, who joins the Rangers after five seasons as the head coach at Boston University, said he also spent time with a few other players during the summer, but said it's going to take some time to evaluate them.

"Once we get on the ice, I'll have a clearer picture of what everybody's doing--their strengths and weaknesses," he said.

Regarding his coaching staff, Quinn said he and veteran assistant coach Lindy Ruff have hit it off.

"I've known him three months--I feel like I've known him three years."

-With Colin Stephenson