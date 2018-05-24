The Rangers introduced David Quinn as their new head coach at a news conference Thursday.

Quinn was named the Rangers’ 35th head coach in franchise history, joining the club after five years at Boston University.

“At the end of the day, the more that we talked, the more Jeff [Gorton] and I and Chris [Drury] talked, it just seemed like a natural fit," Quinn said. "I’m 52 years old and at this point in my life, to be the head coach of the New York Rangers was an opportunity I could not pass up. Everything just aligned from where they’re at as an organization"

Quinn said this was the only job that could have made him leave BU.

"This was a hard decision because of my passion and love for Boston University," Quinn said. "It was an incredible opportunity for five years."

General manager Jeff Gorton called this an important day for the Rangers.

“As we went through this process, we met with a number of people and talked to a lot of good hockey people, and it just kept coming back to David as the guy we wanted," Gorton said.

Prior to coaching at BU, Quinn also held various coaching positions within USA Hockey, including serving as head coach for the National Team Development Program, where he worked with high-school aged prospects. Last month he was named by USA Hockey as the coach of the U.S. team for the World Junior Championships. Accepting this position means he will have to step down from that post.