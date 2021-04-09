Rangers coach David Quinn, who never has been shy about changing his lines when things aren’t going well, said before Friday's game against the Islanders that he hadn’t decided whether to move rookie Vitali Kravtsov from the fourth line to the second line, with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.

Ultimately, Quinn chose to stick with Colin Blackwell on the right wing of the Panarin-Strome line for the third straight game.

The 28-year-old Blackwell scored a goal in each of the previous two games, but Quinn had put Kravtsov on the line in the second and third periods of Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, replacing Blackwell. Afterward, he said he liked the way Kravtsov had been playing and he thought the 21-year-old "might complement that line a little bit.’’

But just two games earlier, Quinn had put Blackwell on the line, in place of Kaapo Kakko, reasoning that Blackwell had good chemistry with Strome and Panarin. Blackwell scored a goal that night, an 8-4 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. So Friday, Quinn had to decide whether to stick with Blackwell, who had 11 goals on the season, or try Kravtsov instead.

"Those are two good options to have to put on that line,’’ Quinn said.

Howden stays in lineup

Quinn kept the same lineup as he used Thursday, which meant that forward Julien Gauthier missed his third straight game and Phillip DiGiuseppe missed his second straight. It also meant that Brett Howden, who returned to the lineup Thursday after a stint on the team’s COVID-19 list, remained in the lineup in the second night of a back-to-back.

"I thought he played a smart game (Thursday),’’ Quinn said when asked why he kept Howden in the lineup. "I thought he was active, I thought he did a good job on the forecheck. I thought him and [Kevin] Rooney, whoever we put with them, that line was pretty good, whether it be Blackwell or Kravy or [Pavel] Buchnevich.’’