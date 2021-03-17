Little more than two hours before the scheduled faceoff for their St. Patrick’s Day showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, the Rangers announced that their entire bench coaching staff – head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown – would be unavailable for the game because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The announcement came at the same time as forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Adam Fox, who both had missed Monday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers after being placed on the COVID protocol list that day, were officially removed from the list. Both Buchnevich and Fox were immediately eligible to return, and both were in the lineup against the Flyers.

Forward Phillip DiGiuseppe, who had been placed on the list on Sunday, a day before Fox and Buchnevich, remained on the list and was unavailable Wednesday.

With Quinn and his staff unable to coach Wednesday, the Rangers turned to their Hartford Wolf Pack farm team’s coaching staff to run the bench for the game. Hartford head coach Kris Knoblauch and associate coach Gord Murphy took over the coaching duties, joined by Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury, who serves as the GM for Hartford.

Rangers goaltending coach Benoit Allaire was not listed among the coaches unavailable for the game, but he does not normally serve behind the bench during games.

Being unavailable to participate in a game does not necessarily mean an individual has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is possible there has been a false positive, or an inconclusive test, or perhaps the individual was deemed to have been a close contact of someone who did test positive. So far this season, forward Kaapo Kakko, defenseman K’Andre Miller, and now Fox and Buchnevich have missed one game after being placed on the list but were able to return for the next game, because they did not have the virus.

Kakko later did contract the virus, and missed six games over a 14-day period, from Feb. 20 through March 5.

The concern for Quinn, who is in his third season coaching the Rangers, is that if he does have the virus, he would be considered a high-risk individual, given that he has Hemophilia B, a rare genetic blood disorder sometimes called Christmas Disease. The disease surfaced after Quinn’s junior year at Boston University, when he was trying out for the 1988 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, and ultimately scuttled his dreams of playing in the NHL.

Besides Kakko, several other Rangers are known to have had the virus. Mika Zibanejad and Kevin Rooney revealed they had the virus in training camp, before the NHL began to release a daily list of players unavailable due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Filip Chytil had the virus but did not miss time because of it, because he was already out of action due to a broken hand.

Quinn and his staff last interacted with the team at practice Tuesday, and Quinn did his usual post-practice Zoom teleconference with the media afterward. He didn’t appear to be ill or in any discomfort. Asked about the status of the three players – DiGiuseppe, Buchnevich and Fox – who missed Monday’s game, the coach said, "We're not sure what their status will be tomorrow. It's always day to day when you're in the COVID protocol.’’

The Rangers were certainly grateful to get Buchnevich and Fox back for Wednesday’s game. Buchnevich, who has been perhaps the team’s most consistent forward since training camp, was tied with Artemi Panarin for the team lead in scoring, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). And Fox has been the team’s best defenseman, ice time leader, and perhaps the team MVP for the first half of the season. He is fifth on the team (and first among defensemen) in scoring, with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists).

Knoblauch and Murphy are in their second year coaching the Wolf Pack. They do run the same offensive and defensive systems as the Rangers, but only a handful of players – Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, Libor Hajek, goaltender Keith Kinkaid and defenseman Tarmo Reunanen, who was called up Monday to take Fox’s spot in the lineup – have played for them. With Fox back in action, Reunanen was scratched Wednesday. With Buchnevich coming back, forward Julien Gauthier was also scratched.