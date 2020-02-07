Kaapo Kakko, the 18-year-old who was the No. 2 pick overall in last summer’s draft, found himself on the fourth line to start the game, playing with Brett Howden and center Greg McKegg. Phillip DiGiuseppe took Kakko’s place on the third line with Filip Chytil and Brendan Lemieux.

At the morning skate, coach David Quinn seemed almost annoyed by a question about Kakko, who seemed to have been playing more assertively of late.

“He definitely looks more confident with the puck, for sure,’’ Quinn said. “There's definitely more swagger to him without the puck — I'm underlining without the puck. As most 18-year-olds need to continue to learn, this game, especially here, is a lot different than over in Europe.’’

Pressed on what he meant about playing without the puck, Quinn said, “Because, like most 18 year olds that's an area that he has to continue to improve on.’’

“And when we're in crunch time, as we are now,’’ he continued, “you evaluate everybody's total game, not just the flashes.’’

Quinn went on to repeat the comparison he’s made between Kakko and Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov, who was the No. 2 pick overall in 2018, and talked about how Svechnikov didn’t do much the first half of his rookie season, either, until he turned it around in time to finish with 20 goals and 37 points.

“Right about now (last season) is when (Svechnikov) started making that pop,’’ Quinn said. “And that's what we're hoping that Kaapo does.’’

Notes & Quotes:

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not counting the goaltenders, where Alexandar Georgiev started and Igor Shesterkin was scratched as the third goalie, Quinn made no other changes to the lineup from Wednesday. That meant DiGiuseppe remained in the lineup for the third straight game, and forwards Brendan Smith and Micheal Haley were the scratches … Artemi Panarin entered the game with one goal in his previous six games, and no goals in his last three. He had just one assist in those three games, the second time all season he’s gone three games with a single assist/point. The other stretch was Nov. 29-Dec. 2.