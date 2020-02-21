RALEIGH, N.C. — Three days and four hours or so before the NHL trade deadline on Monday, before his team took on the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, Rangers coach David Quinn was asked if he wished he could fast forward to Tuesday so he wouldn’t have to talk about the trade deadline anymore.

“No,’’ Quinn said. “I want it to be Friday night, about 9:30, having a beer, enjoying a win.’’

Well, we can’t confirm the beer part, but Quinn did get to enjoy the win. In what was, for all intents and purposes, a playoff game for the Rangers, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves to power the Rangers to a 5-2 win that gave them a sweep of the two-game road trip and a season sweep of the Hurricanes.

The win was the sixth in the last seven games for the Rangers, and improved their record to 32-24-4, good for 68 points. Pending the result of the Islanders game against Detroit, that pulled them to within four points of the second wild-card playoff spot that before the game had been held by the Hurricanes.

“Every game is a playoff game,’’ Quinn said at the morning skate. “We’re getting down to the nitty gritty and there’s so few games left and things so tight.’’

With that in mind, the Rangers dressed their full lineup, including unrestricted free agents-to-be Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast, who could be traded before the deadline. A year ago, the Rangers opted to scratch Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes and Adam McQuaid in the final few games before the deadline, but Quinn said there was no thought of doing that with Kreider, who has been the Rangers’ hottest player, but who is also the No. 1 player available on the trade market. The team is trying to win games to get into the playoffs, Quinn said.

The Rangers play again Saturday at the Garden in their final game before the deadline. It will be interesting to see if Kreider, Fast,et al. are in the lineup for that game.

With winning as his only objective, Quinn also chose to start Shesterkin in goal rather than Henrik Lundqvist, who ordinarily always plays against the Hurricanes because of his dominating record against them. Lundqvist, who served as the backup for eight straight games since his last start, Feb. 3, was scratched with Alexandar Georgiev as the back-up.

Shesterkin was strong in making 11 saves in the first period, and the Rangers held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Zibanejad’s steal and breakaway goal at 16:41. The Hurricanes tied it on Brock McGinn’s goal at 3:25 of the second period, but the Rangers got a couple lucky deflections to take a 3-1 lead before the period was over. Fast’s shot deflected in off the skate of Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce at 9:48, and then Brady Skjei scored from behind the goal line when he threw the puck toward the slot and it bounced in off the skate of Carolina defenseman Jake Gardiner at 16:09.

Panarin got the assist on Fast’s goal, his 50th assist and 80th point of the season, and the 400th point of his NHL career. In the third period, he would get his 31st goal of the season, on a power play at 1:10 of the period, to put the Rangers up, 4-1.

Carolina got one back on a power play of its own when Sebastian Aho pounced on a loose puck that got behind Shesterkin and swept it in for his 35th goal at 5:12. Ryan Strome closed the scoring with an empty net goal with 1:48 remaining.