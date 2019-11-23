MONTREAL — Taking a penalty for too many men on the ice while shorthanded seemed an especially odd thing for the Rangers to do, and given they had so much trouble with those penalties last season, it seemed fair to ask coach David Quinn before Saturday’s game if there was some sort of structural or procedural reason for his team taking that same penalty in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Senators in Ottawa.

No, the coach said. It was all Pavel Buchnevich’s fault.

“Pavel Buchnevich was apparently not paying attention to what was going on on the ice, and jumped on the ice,’’ an annoyed-sounding Quinn said. “He’s never killed a penalty before in his life, and with 30 seconds to go on a penalty kill, He saw [Jesper] Fast come off the ice, whom he replaces, five-on-five, and jumped on the ice. And, you know, that was part of our problem [Friday] night: we weren’t focused. We weren’t dialed in, and that play symbolizes why we had our asses handed to us.’’

The Rangers were trailing 3-1 at the time of Buchnevich’s gaffe, which came midway through the second period and gave Ottawa a five-on-three advantage for 28 seconds. Former Ranger Anthony Duclair scored on the two-man advantage to make it 4-1.

This season, the Rangers only had committed a pair of too-many-men-on-the-ice penalties through Friday. Pittsburgh had committed five, the most in the league, with three teams — Edmonton, Philadelphia and St. Louis — having committed four.

Haley is forgiven

Forward Micheal Haley returned to the lineup. He sat out two games following his slashing penalty in Florida Nov. 16 that made Quinn so mad that Haley was placed on waivers the next day.

“He’s in the lineup. All is forgiven,’’ Quinn said of Haley.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Haley replaced Tim Gettinger, who played two games after being called up last Sunday and assisted on the Rangers’ only goal Friday night. Quinn said he wanted to get Haley into the lineup because, “he’s a veteran, he plays with passion . . . in the time he’s played for us, he’s done some good things.’’