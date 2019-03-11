EDMONTON — Tony DeAngelo’s skating ability, on-ice vision and passing are elite. He’s shown it over and over again. But the 23-year-old defenseman always has been more complicated than how he's perceived on the ice. Over his career, he’s never seemed to be able to stay out of his coach’s doghouse.

D’Angelo found himself in David Quinn’s doghouse again Monday. The coach scratched him against the Oilers, replacing him with Freddie Claesson, who returned to the lineup for the first time in six games.

“He’s made a lot of progress and a lot of strides, and we’ve all watched what he’s done on the ice, and he’s made a lot of strides off the ice, too, like all young players have to make,’’ Quinn said in explaining his decision to scratch his leading scorer among defensemen. “But there are certain things that are non-negotiable, and what other factor plays into it is, we think we’ve got guys that can play. And Freddie’s been out for a while, so, as I’ve told all of them, ‘I’m looking for reasons to take people out,’ because I think all these guys deserve to play. And he gave me a small reason to take him out.’’

Quinn chose not to reveal what it was that DeAngelo did to earn his benching, but said, “he’s had a really good year and he’ll be back soon.’’

Good news on Hajek

Quinn said the news on defenseman Libor Hajek was better than expected, though he didn’t think the 21-year-old rookie would return before the end of the season. The team had feared Hajek had a separated left shoulder after getting hit Saturday by the Devils’ Blake Coleman.

Brickley replaces Andersson

The other scratch was forward Lias Andersson, who came out in favor of Connor Brickley. Brickley had been scratched for three straight games and missed another with the flu.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I wanted to get Brickley back in,’’ Quinn said. “It’s just going to be one of those situations for all of our guys, really, because we think we’ve got a lot of guys that can play, and I don’t want certain guys sitting too long.’’