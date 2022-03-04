On Monday, Jonny Brodzinski signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers.

The next day, he got called up to the team from AHL Hartford.

On Friday, he was in the lineup against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden, replacing the injured Kevin Rooney.

Brodzinski, 28, played five games with the Rangers this season, all in January. He was called up and played on an all-callup fourth line on the road trip to Las Vegas and California in early January, when the Rangers were going through a period where they were losing a player to COVID-19 every day. He also played two games at the end of the month. He had not scored a point in his five games.

But he was leading Hartford in scoring, with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 36 games.

In his five previous games, Brodzinski had played right wing. But on Friday, he centered the fourth line, between Morgan Barron on the left and Ryan Reaves on the right.

Rooney staying home

Kevin Rooney, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury — he took a stick to the face in Wednesday’s game against St. Louis — will not go with the Rangers on their four-game trip that sees them play in Winnipeg Sunday, Minnesota Tuesday, St. Louis Thursday and Dallas next Saturday, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

A player on IR has to be out a minimum seven days, and Rooney went on IR Thursday, meaning he would be eligible to be activated for the game in St. Louis. At practice on Thursday, Gallant had characterized Rooney’s status as being "week-to-week.’’

McKegg surprise scratch

Forward Greg McKegg, who had played in 26 consecutive games, was a surprise scratch, as Barron went into the lineup. D Libor Hajek (for the eighth straight game) and forward Tim Gettinger, who was called up from Hartford Thursday to take Rooney’s spot on the roster, were the other scratches.