TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Jonny Brodzinski goes from contract signing to Rangers' lineup

Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski sets against the Wild

Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski sets against the Wild in the first period of an NHL game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

On Monday, Jonny Brodzinski signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers.

The next day, he got called up to the team from AHL Hartford.

On Friday, he was in the lineup against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden, replacing the injured Kevin Rooney.

Brodzinski, 28, played five games with the Rangers this season, all in January. He was called up and played on an all-callup fourth line on the road trip to Las Vegas and California in early January, when the Rangers were going through a period where they were losing a player to COVID-19 every day. He also played two games at the end of the month. He had not scored a point in his five games.

But he was leading Hartford in scoring, with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 36 games.

In his five previous games, Brodzinski had played right wing. But on Friday, he centered the fourth line, between Morgan Barron on the left and Ryan Reaves on the right.

Rooney staying home

Kevin Rooney, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury — he took a stick to the face in Wednesday’s game against St. Louis — will not go with the Rangers on their four-game trip that sees them play in Winnipeg Sunday, Minnesota Tuesday, St. Louis Thursday and Dallas next Saturday, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

A player on IR has to be out a minimum seven days, and Rooney went on IR Thursday, meaning he would be eligible to be activated for the game in St. Louis. At practice on Thursday, Gallant had characterized Rooney’s status as being "week-to-week.’’

McKegg surprise scratch

Forward Greg McKegg, who had played in 26 consecutive games, was a surprise scratch, as Barron went into the lineup. D Libor Hajek (for the eighth straight game) and forward Tim Gettinger, who was called up from Hartford Thursday to take Rooney’s spot on the roster, were the other scratches.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Giants offensive lineman Shane Olivea, of Cedarhurst, signs
Late Shane Olivea triumphed over addiction to painkillers, gave back
Nakobe Dean of the Georgia Bulldogs in the
The linebacker that could make the Giants' defense Ravens-esque
Tony Clark, second from left, executive director of
MLB players launch $1M fund to aid stadium staffs, other workers
Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders celebrates
Palmieri seems to have found his game
Alex Monaco hosts "The Bettor Half-Hour" on MSG
With legalized sports betting, gambling shows are taking off
Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada advances the ball
Hofstra's Estrada named CAA Player of the Year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?