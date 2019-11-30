NEWARK — Adam Fox’s first-period power-play goal and third-period shorthanded goals by Mika Zibanejad and Jesper Fast powered the Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

Alexandar Georgiev, starting his first game in goal since the wild 6-5 win over Montreal a week ago, made 33 saves in earning his third career shutout for the Rangers, who won for the fourth time in their last five games (4-0-1).

The Rangers (13-9-3) were leading, 2-0, when Chris Kreider was ejected from the game after checking Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson into the back boards. Tennyson suffered a cut over his eyebrow, and after a video review Kreider was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct at 5:21 of the third period. He also was given a fighting major, after the Devils’ Kevin Rooney came after him. Rooney also got a fighting major.

But while the five-minute power play was a huge opportunity for the Devils to get back in the game, it was the Rangers who scored when Jesper Fast banged in a pass from Zibanejad on an odd-man rush to make it 3-0 at 5:52. After that goal, fans in the building chanted “Fire Hynes,’’ referring to Devils coach John Hynes. The Devils are 9-12-4.

In all, the Rangers killed all eight Devils power plays in the game, in addition to getting the two shorthanded goals.

Brady Skjei scored into an empty net for the Rangers' final goal. Fox's goal was his first on a power play in the NHL.

The Rangers are off Sunday and return to action Monday at Madison Square Garden against the Vegas Golden Knights.