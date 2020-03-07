With the NHL suggesting to teams that they close their locker rooms to the media following games, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some teams did and some did not on Saturday.

The Rangers waited until after the puck was dropped in their game against the Devils at Madison Square Garden, to announce they would not open their locker room to the media, and instead would make players available for interview in a postgame news conference setting in the room where David Quinn does his pre- and postgame news conferences.

The Devils, on the other hand, said they would open their locker room to the media after the game.

Kakko, Hughes meet again

Unlike the teams’ first game against each other, when everyone wanted to talk about the matchup between the Devils’ Jack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft last summer, and Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick, conversation about the connection between those two have been placed on the back burner. The two players entered the game both with 21 points (Kakko had eight goals and 13 assists; Hughes had seven goals and 14 assists) and Kakko was starting the game having been dropped from the third line to the fourth, playing with center Greg McKegg and left wing Brendan Lemieux.

“I think they are two 18-year-olds trying to learn their way through the National Hockey League,’’ Quinn said of Hughes and Kakko. “People expect these guys to come in here and score 30 goals and be first team all-Rookie members – it just doesn’t work that way more times than not. I mean, you look at the guys that are competing for Rookie of the Year and they’re all 21-, 22-year-olds. The (Connor) McDavids are few and far between; the (Jack) Eichels are few and far between; the (Sidney) Crosbys are few and far between. And they’re both going to be fantastic players. They’re both going to be great players in this league, but being 18 years old and developing and learning in the National Hockey League is not an easy task.’’