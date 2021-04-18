TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' Georgiev solid in net after Quinn shows faith in backup goalie

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

With Igor Shesterkin having started Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden, Rangers coach David Quinn opted to start Alexandar Georgiev in goal Sunday for the second game of the back-to-back weekend set against the Devils.

"Georgie’s like 19-4 with four days rest the last two years,’’ Quinn said in explaining the choice to go with Georgiev. "He's a good goalie. This isn't like we feel like we have to keep playing ‘Shesty’ over and over again, although Shesty certainly has elevated his game. But Georgie earned an opportunity to play, and you're gonna need two goalies down the stretch here. There's a lot of hockey played a short period of time.

"We’ve got a lot of faith in Georgie. I trust Georgie.’’

Georgiev stopped the first 10 shots he saw until he went down to stop one from Devils rookie Ty Smith, while the Rangers were killing a penalty. He couldn’t get up after that, and called to the Rangers bench for assistance. He ended up having to leave the game with 2:19 remaining in the period. But he returned to start the second made 25 saves in the win.

 

"Something just locked my knee,’’ Georgiev said. "I felt the pain on the side of the kneecap, and I couldn't really bend the knee, or put any pressure on it. I assumed I would be OK, we just had to put it back into place... That's a great job by our doc (and trainer Jim Ramsay). He fixed me pretty quick. I knew I would be good to play the second period.’’

Kravtsov scores first NHL goal

Vitali Kravtsov thought he’d scored his first NHL goal Thursday in Madison Square Garden, in what ended up being a 4-0 Rangers victory. But the Devils challenged the play and the Rangers were found to be offside and the goal was nullified.

So the goal Kravtsov scored at 14:03 of the first on Sunday, to make it 2-0, was really his first NHL goal.

Asked how he felt to score his first NHL goal, Kravtsov grinned.

"The second one?’’ he said. "I feel so good, and it's so exciting,’’ he said. "It's an unbelievable feeling. I'm gonna tell my kids about it.’’

Blue notes

Quinn made one change to the lineup, inserting D Anthony Bitetto in place of Libor Hajek . . . Adam Fox, who had an assist, played a team-high 27:34.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots a free throw
Nets' Durant leaves vs. Heat with thigh contusion
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge tosses his helmet after
Lennon: Yanks' bats look like they've retired, too
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after Rays
Even Cole can't stop the Yankees' bleeding
Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers, right, celebrates his
Zibanejad's late goal gives Rangers fourth straight win over Devils
Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket
Knicks outlast Pelicans in OT for sixth win in a row
Braydon Coburn of the Senators skates against the
Defenseman Coburn makes his Islanders debut against Flyers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?