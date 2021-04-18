With Igor Shesterkin having started Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden, Rangers coach David Quinn opted to start Alexandar Georgiev in goal Sunday for the second game of the back-to-back weekend set against the Devils.

"Georgie’s like 19-4 with four days rest the last two years,’’ Quinn said in explaining the choice to go with Georgiev. "He's a good goalie. This isn't like we feel like we have to keep playing ‘Shesty’ over and over again, although Shesty certainly has elevated his game. But Georgie earned an opportunity to play, and you're gonna need two goalies down the stretch here. There's a lot of hockey played a short period of time.

"We’ve got a lot of faith in Georgie. I trust Georgie.’’

Georgiev stopped the first 10 shots he saw until he went down to stop one from Devils rookie Ty Smith, while the Rangers were killing a penalty. He couldn’t get up after that, and called to the Rangers bench for assistance. He ended up having to leave the game with 2:19 remaining in the period. But he returned to start the second made 25 saves in the win.

"Something just locked my knee,’’ Georgiev said. "I felt the pain on the side of the kneecap, and I couldn't really bend the knee, or put any pressure on it. I assumed I would be OK, we just had to put it back into place... That's a great job by our doc (and trainer Jim Ramsay). He fixed me pretty quick. I knew I would be good to play the second period.’’

Kravtsov scores first NHL goal

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vitali Kravtsov thought he’d scored his first NHL goal Thursday in Madison Square Garden, in what ended up being a 4-0 Rangers victory. But the Devils challenged the play and the Rangers were found to be offside and the goal was nullified.

So the goal Kravtsov scored at 14:03 of the first on Sunday, to make it 2-0, was really his first NHL goal.

Asked how he felt to score his first NHL goal, Kravtsov grinned.

"The second one?’’ he said. "I feel so good, and it's so exciting,’’ he said. "It's an unbelievable feeling. I'm gonna tell my kids about it.’’

Blue notes

Quinn made one change to the lineup, inserting D Anthony Bitetto in place of Libor Hajek . . . Adam Fox, who had an assist, played a team-high 27:34.