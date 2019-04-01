NEWARK, N.J. — Henrik Lundqvist managed to keep his cool the entire season, but as the games begin to run out, and the wins have dried up for him, his frustration is starting to show.

Lundqvist made 37 saves Monday, but the Rangers lost to the Devils, 4-2, at Prudential Center, ending the team's modest two-game winning streak. With just three games remaining in the regular season, Lundqvist, who doesn’t know how many of those games he’ll play, is stuck on 18 wins, meaning there’s a very real chance he could fail to win 20 games in a season for the first time in his 14 NHL seasons.

“It’s been a tough stretch,’’ he said, acknowledging that it’s hard to stay sharp when he’s playing so irregularly. Rookie Alexandar Georgiev, 23, is playing more than Lundqvist these days, as the Rangers try to get younger players quality ice time to set them up for success next season. And Georgiev is playing well. He made 44 saves Friday to help the Rangers beat the St. Louis Blues, then earned his second shutout of the season in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Flyers in Philadelphia.

“He’s getting a lot of minutes right now, and deserves it,’’ Lundqvist said of Georgiev. “For me, every time you come in there, it’s a different feeling, for sure. I’ve just got to work that much harder to get that comfortable game feeling that I’m used to having, playing every second day, and you’re in it. And now you feel ‘off.’ But that’s the reality now, and I’ve just got to adjust to that down the stretch here. Like I said, Georgie deserves every minute he’s getting right now, the way he’s playing. He’s finding ways to help the team win, and I’m not.’’

Rangers coach David Quinn said before the game that Lundqvist would play one of the final three games of the season, but wavered after the game when he said he might give Lundqvist two starts. The Rangers play Wednesday at home against the woeful Ottawa Senators, then finish the season with a back-to-back, Friday at home against John Tortorella’s Columbus Blue Jackets, and Saturday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

“I’d like him to get 20 wins,’’ Quinn said of Lundqvist. “So, we’ll talk more about that. He should be frustrated. He played well tonight. With four-and-a-half minutes to go, it’s a 2-2 game, so we had a chance to win a game, and unfortunately we turned it over and we were on the wrong side of it and they took advantage.’’

The Devils led 2-0 on goals by Miles Wood at 3:54 of the first period, and Travis Zajac on a power play at 14:34 of the first. Brett Howden got the Rangers on the board at 18:40 of the period, and Chris Kreider appeared to tie it with 1:06 remaining, but video review showed that his backhander banked off the post, landed on the goal line and was cleared by Devils defenseman Damon Severson before it crossed.

The Rangers tied the game in a fight-filled second period, when Filip Chytil banged in the rebound of a Vinni Lettieri shot on the power play at 16:36 for his 11th goal of the season. But Connor Carrick’s first goal as a Devil, with 4:10 left in regulation, put the Devils in front and Joey Anderson scored into an empty net.

“It looked like we ran out of gas there in the third,’’ Quinn said. “Hank gave us a chance in the third period to find our way, maybe take advantage of an opportunity, but it just wasn’t to be.’’

Notes & quotes: Chytil took a hit at the end of the game but Quinn didn't have an update on a possible injury . . . Pavel Buchnevich, who collided with the Flyers’ Nolan Patrick late in Sunday’s game, was a late scratch. Quinn said he may play Wednesday . . . Brendan Lemieux, who was scratched Sunday, returned to the lineup and beat up Wood in one of the three fights the Rangers had in the second period. Tony DeAngelo (vs. Nathan Bastian) and Lias Andersson (vs. Blake Coleman) had the other two fights.