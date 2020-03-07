Just in case anyone who follows the Rangers had any lingering doubts as to who the Blueshirts’ No. 1 goaltender is right now, coach David Quinn put those doubts to bed when he announced before Saturday’s game against the Devils at the Garden that Igor Shesterkin, and not Henrik Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev, would be starting in net for the Blueshirts in the finale of their four-game homestand.

“He felt really good yesterday and he felt really good this morning,’’ Quinn said when asked why he tapped Shesterkin against the Devils.

Shesterkin feeling good didn’t translate into good things for the Rangers, however. The Russian rookie had his first bad game as an NHL player, surrendering five goals on 23 shots in two periods before being pulled in the Rangers’ 6-4 loss to the Devils. The loss halted the Rangers’ rise in the playoff race and, with the Islanders’ earning a point in their overtime loss to Carolina, the Rangers dropped back to three points out of a playoff spot, trailing the Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin had missed six games after suffering a broken rib in a Feb. 23 car accident in Brooklyn in which he was driving and teammate Pavel Buchnevich was a passenger. Buchnevich, who was not injured in the accident, missed two games.

Initially, the Rangers said Shesterkin would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but the 24-year-old made rapid progress, skating and taking shots by last weekend, then participating in the morning skate before Thursday’s game against Washington. He practiced fully on Friday, and with the Rangers in an absolute dogfight of a playoff race, Quinn decided to start him against the Devils.

That seemed to spell bad news for Lundqvist, who turned 38 on Monday. Playing Shesterkin on Saturday, rather than giving Lundqvist another start after he allowed five goals in his last game, last Sunday against Philadelphia, suggested that Lundqvist might not play again this season, as long as the Rangers remain in the race. As it turned out, Lundqvist got to play the third period Saturday in relief of Shesterkin, and Lundqvist's first touch of the puck came when he stopped a Jack Hughes breakaway 51 seconds into the period.

On the day of the NHL trade deadline, Lundqvist – who is under contract for one more season after this one – said he knew he would have to sit down with management to discuss his future with the team. It was the first time he’d acknowledged that his time with the team may come to a premature end.

Shesterkin, who last played Feb. 22 in a win over the Sharks, looked rusty early, as the first goal he gave up came from a seemingly impossible angle, when Kyle Palmeri somehow beat him with a shot from a foot or two above the goal line out on the left wing. That tied the game at 1-1 at 6:22, just 48 seconds after Filip Chytil’s first goal in nine games had given the Rangers an early lead.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Supernova-hot Mika Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 2-1 just 56 seconds after Palmeri’s goal, but Palmeri scored again 44 seconds into the second period and that was the beginning of a four-goal outburst in the period by the visitors that put them in control.

Former Ranger Freddie Claesson, who had spent all season in the AHL with Carolina’s Charlotte farm team before he was traded to the Devils at the deadline in the Sami Vatanen deal, gave the Devils the lead 48 seconds later, beating Shesterkin with a slap shot off the rush at 1:36. Then, after Adam Fox took the Rangers’ first penalty of the game, Travis Zajac scored on the power play at 16:19, and John Hayden’s deflection goal at 16:44 made it 5-2.

Greg McKegg scored his fifth goal of the season at 13:42 of the third for the Rangers.

Zajac added his second goal, an empty-netter, for the Devils and Tony DeAngelo finished the night's scoring with his 15th goal of the season with 43 seconds left.