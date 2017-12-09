Mats Zuccarello scored twice and also saved a goal as the Rangers, playing their fourth straight game against opponents in the oh-so-tight Metropolitan Division, beat the Devils, 5-2, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Here’s how it unfolded: In the second period, Devils defenseman Damon Severson had one-timed a high shot past Henrik Lundqvist to cut the Rangers lead to 2-1 at 13:45, and New Jersey continued to apply pressure.

Enter Zuccarello, who was forechecking at the Devils’ blueline. He poked the puck from Severson, spun and skated in on Keith Kinkaid, and ripped a shot stick side at 16:03 to restore the two-goal margin. It proved to be the winner. His second goal — and seventh of the season — came on a sweet pass from J.T. Miller at 6:21 of the third.

Zuccarello also bailed out the Blueshirts, who were leading 1-0 at 6:15 of the second period, when he swooped into the crease behind a fallen Lundqvist to scoop away a rolling puck after Brian Gibbons’ shot that was inches from the goal line.

At 9:42 of the second, right wing Jesper Fast was in the right spot again, wristing a shot under the bar past Kinkaid’s glove from in close on a pass from the right side by Rick Nash, who had two assists and numerous shots that were denied by Kinkaid.

Fast, the underrated right wing, has been on a tear for the Rangers with six goals in the last eight games.

It was quite a different third period from Friday’s game in Washington, when the Blueshirts allowed two goals in the final 3:38 of the game in a 4-2 loss. On Saturday, the third period culminated a back-and-forth game between the rivals. Thirteen seconds after Zuccarello’s second goal, Miles Wood, at the right post, scored on Pavel Zacha’s perfect pass from the left side. Kevin Hayes, who had gone seven games without a goal, made it 5-2 on a pass from Nash with 8:01 left.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wood has been involved in a scrap with Kevin Shattenkirk at 2:45 in the second, when Lundqvist slid way out of the crease to deny his rush, and then bumped Lundqvist, who finished with 26 saves. Shattenkirk objected, and the two dropped the gloves, generating a double-minor for roughing for Wood and a single roughing call on Shattenkirk.

In a solid first period for the Blueshirts, they outshot the Devils 13-7 and grabbed a one-goal lead. Jimmy Vesey, dropped to the fourth line, fired the puck past Kinkaid at 6:14, after passes from Paul Carey and Boo Nieves.

It was the first time that the Devils lost two games in a row in regulation all season. The Rangers are now 7-2 in their last nine games and 12-5-2 at home, where they will host the Dallas Stars on Monday.