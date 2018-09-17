Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

NHL preseason: Rangers vs. Devils

Print

The Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils in an NHL preseason game Monday at Prudential Center.

New York Rangers center Lias Andersson (50) shoots
Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

New York Rangers center Lias Andersson (50) shoots as he is checked by New Jersey Devils' Ty Smith during the first period of a game Monday in Newark, N.J.

New York Rangers left wing Timothy Gettinger (97)
Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

New York Rangers left wing Timothy Gettinger (97) and New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen (23) chase after the puck during the first period of a game Monday in Newark, N.J.

New Jersey Devils center Blake Speers (74) and
Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

New Jersey Devils center Blake Speers (74) and New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) vie for the puck during the first period of a game Monday in Newark, N.J.

New York Sports

Giants coach Pat Shurmur at AT&T Stadium during Eli, Shurmur: These are not last year's Giants
Jets head coach Todd Bowles observes warmups before Bowles defends decision to blitz against Dolphins
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during Darnold playing against team that could have picked him
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium Yanks aim to get on track as wild-card race heats up
Mets radio announcer Howie Rose, seen at Shea Mets' radio moving to WCBS 
Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks away while teammate Giants lose center Halapio for the season