TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers vs. Devils preseason

Print

The Rangers lost to the Devils, 4-3, in an NHL preseason game on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko and New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian collide during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox passes the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers center Michael Haley skates ahead
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers center Michael Haley skates ahead of New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov skates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko skates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Smith could be assigned to minors to free up cap space
Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets Adams angry after being fined for hit on Mayfield
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Yankees' celebration on hold after loss to Angels
Two weeks into an 0-2 season, Giants head Jones, Manning talk change at starting QB
Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin skates against the Panarin injured in Rangers' first preseason game
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees doubles in Stanton plays six innings in return to Yankees' lineup
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search