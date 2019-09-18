Rangers vs. Devils preseason

The Rangers lost to the Devils, 4-3, in an NHL preseason game on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko and New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian collide during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox passes the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers center Michael Haley skates ahead of New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.