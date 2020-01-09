The Rangers hosted the Devils at MSG on Jan. 9, 2020.

Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers skates during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Tony DeAngelo #77, Ryan Strome #16, Chris Kreider #20 and Adam Fox #23 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammate Tony DeAngelo #77 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Tony DeAngelo #77, Ryan Strome #16, Chris Kreider #20 and Adam Fox #23 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Igor Shesterkin #31 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers look on during a time out in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers look on from the bench during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Mika Zibanejad #93 and Artemi Panarin #10 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammate Tony DeAngelo #77 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers celebrates his third goal of a game against the New Jersey Devils with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in New York City.