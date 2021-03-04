As the Rangers kicked off their longest road trip of the season Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils, Rangers coach David Quinn knew that it was starting to get late in this truncated, 56-game season. If the Rangers intend to make a charge for a playoff spot, they are going to need to start stringing some wins together. And soon.

"We've got to go on a little bit of a run,’’ the coach said before the game.

Well, the Rangers got a win Thursday, but their prospects of going on any kind of run may have taken a major hit after goaltender Igor Shesterkin was forced to leave the 6-1 victory over the Devils with 5:52 remaining in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev finished the game in net, after Shesterkin was helped off the ice.

It was a sour ending to a game that saw red-hot Chris Kreider score his second hat trick in five games, as the Rangers overcame an early 1-0 deficit on Jack Hughes’ first-period goal. The other major news in the game was that Quinn, who has been patient through Mika Zibanejad’s season-long struggles, finally benched his No. 1 center, for the first half of the second period.

The win was the second straight and fifth in seven games for the Rangers (9-9-3), while the Devils (7-10-2) lost their fourth straight game, and seventh in their last eight. The teams play again Saturday afternoon in Newark, and after that the Rangers move on to Pittsburgh Sunday night and Tuesday, and then Boston Thursday and next Saturday.

"We understand what's at stake here,’’ Quinn said. "These are important games moving forward here. We're creeping up to the halfway point in the season, and we've got to start making some hay.’’

The Devils and Sabres were behind the sixth-place Rangers in the East Division standings, but despite their overall record, the Devils represented a challenge for the Rangers they hadn’t been able to solve in their first two attempts. The Blueshirts had lost both their previous games this season against the Devils, including 5-2 on Feb. 16, in a game that was the Devils’ first after being in a coronavirus shut down for more than two weeks. The Devils also beat the Rangers, 4-3, in the third game of the season.

The Devils took the lead on a goal by Hughes, who always plays well against them. The goal came on a weird play where Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen fired a puck from behind his own goal line, off the right wing boards and all the way down the ice. Shesterkin may have thought the puck would be an icing, because he never moved, and the puck bounced off the back wall right to Hughes, who beat Ryan Lindgren to it and beat Shesterkin on the stick side at 7:12 of the first period. It was Hughes’ fifth goal of the season, and his third against the Rangers.

But Kreider tied it with a power play goal at 8:28 of the second period, driving to the back post and tapping in a feed from Ryan Strome (two assists) for his 11th goal of the season. His 12th came at 13:57, a tip-in of Lindgren’s shot from the left point, to give the Rangers the lead, 2-1.

Zibanejad sat for the first 11 minutes of the second period, including not playing on the power play, though he took an even strength shift with 9:00 to go in the period, and he played on the penalty kill. He played his regular shift in the third.

Kreider’s third goal, a nice finish off a pass from Filip Chytil at 23 seconds of the third period, gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Pavel Buchnevich, Brendan Smith and Alexis Lafreniere added goals to close out the scoring.