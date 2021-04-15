For the past few days, Rangers coach David Quinn has spent a lot of time trying to get the message across that his team had better not take the lowly Devils lightly.

"I know they may not have a lot of name recognition players in their lineups, but they still have good players that are competing,’’ Quinn said Thursday morning before his team took on the Devils at the Garden in the second of four straight matchups between the teams. "I've always said our sport is the most effort-driven sport. I mean, you've got to have maximum effort in every sport, but because our game's played in such a small area, effort can overcome a lot of things. And if there's a slightest drop in effort from one team, and the other team continues to have an uptick with effort, boy, that can really overcome a lot in our game.’’

Well, fortunately for Quinn, there was no drop in effort from his team. Jacob Trouba scored in the first minute, rugged defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored his first goal of the season – and first in 98 games – and the Rangers rolled over the Devils, 4-0, for their second straight shutout and fourth straight win against their Hudson River rivals.

The Rangers kept pace with the Bruins, who beat the Islanders on Thursday. The Blueshirts trail Boston by four points for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin, starting for the 10th time in the last 12 games, earned his second straight shutout, though he barely broke a sweat in making 16 mostly routine saves.

Ryan Strome set up both of Panarin’s goals and Colin Blackwell had three assists for the Rangers.

Trouba, who had fired up his teammates in the locker room after a lackluster first two periods in Tuesday’s game, didn’t want to talk much on Thursday about his message to his teammates in that game.

"We just didn't like our second period, and I thought we needed to play better in the third,’’ he said after the morning skate. "You know, what happens in the room, kind of stays in the room. It's not something that needs to go out to the media, or be talked about.’’

So Trouba did something that is OK to talk about in the media, when he came off the bench on a change, entered the offensive zone, and hammered a pass from Blackwell by Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood 47 seconds into the game for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Lindgren made it 2-0 at 6:39, when he walked into a soft pass from Panarin and blasted a shot past Blackwood for his first goal since November, 2019. Panarin made it 3-0 when he one-timed a pass from Strome on a two-on-one break at 12:00 of the period. The Rangers outshot the Devils 10-3 in the first period.

They outshot the Devils 17-9 in the second, and made it 4-0 on Panarin’s second goal, and 15th of the season, at 12:51 of the middle period.

The Rangers thought they made it 5-0 when sensational rookie Vitali Kravtsov appeared to get the first goal of his NHL career at 10:07 of the third period, but Devils coach Lindy Ruff, the former Rangers assistant, challenged the play, alleging the Rangers were offside before the goal. After a short video review, the Rangers were indeed judged to be offside and the goal was disallowed.

Kravtsov had another chance, when he broke into the Devils' zone with the puck in the closing minutes, but Blackwood blockered away his shot with 1:02 remaining.