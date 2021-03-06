The Rangers’ season-long, six-game road trip is off to a good start, as the Blueshirts completed a sweep of the two games in New Jersey to kick off the trip, beating the Devils, 6-3, Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center in Newark.

The Rangers have won three straight and six of eight.

For the second straight game, though, the Rangers may have suffered a significant injury late in the third period. Mika Zibanejad went down awkwardly with a little over a minute left and got up slowly and skated off slowly. He appeared to be in some discomfort on the bench at the end of the game.

Adam Fox’s coast-to-coast power play goal got the Rangers started early, giving them a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period, and Kaapo Kakko, returning to the lineup after missing six games while on the COVID-19 list, helped double the lead, when he stole the puck in the Devils’ zone to help set up Ryan Strome’s goal that made it 2-0, at 7:15 of the period.

Two goals, 17 seconds apart late in the period, by P.K. Subban and Mikhail Maltsev, pulled New Jersey even, at 2-2, but ex-Devil Kevin Rooney finished a two-on-one pass from Filip Chytil to put the Rangers (10-9-3) back in front before the first period was over. Libor Hajek’s first goal in two seasons, at 1:05 provided insurance, and Chytil, playing his third game since returning from a broken hand, tacked on another at 8:38 of the third period, to make it 5-2.

Nathan Bastian got a late goal to pull the Devils within 5-3, but Strome scored into an empty net to close the scoresheet.

Alexandar Georgiev, starting in goal with Igor Shesterkin out with a groin strain, made 24 saves to earn his third straight victory. Shesterkin, who was injured late in Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Devils in the opener of the road trip, is said to be day-to-day.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Keith Kinkaid came off the taxi squad to dress as the backup goaltender.