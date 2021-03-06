For the second straight game, it looked as though the Rangers might have suffered a significant injury when, late in the third period Saturday, center Mika Zibanejad went down awkwardly with little over a minute left and got up slowly. Zibanejad skated off slowly and appeared to be in some discomfort on the bench at the end of the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Devils in Newark.

But Rangers coach David Quinn said after the game that Zibanejad was fine. His skate got caught in a rut in the ice, the coach said, which caused him to fall.

On Thursday, goaltender Igor Shesterkin left with 5:52 remaining in the 6-1 victory over the Devils after suffering a groin injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Zibanejad, who has struggled all season (2 goals, 6 assists in 22 games), and was benched by Quinn for the first half of the second period Thursday, played 19:00 Saturday, second-most among forwards, behind Ryan Strome’s 20:02.

Shesterkin won't return Sunday against Pens

Quinn said he had not decided who the starting goaltender will be Sunday in Pittsburgh, but it will not be Shesterkin. Shesterkin is going on the trip, but Quinn said either Alexandar Georgiev, who started Saturday and made 24 saves to earn the win, or Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid will start on Sunday.

Kinkaid, 31, came off the taxi squad to dress as the backup goaltender Saturday. He has been on the taxi squad most of the season, but did go to the minor leagues to play the first two games of the AHL season for the Hartford Wolf Pack. He won both of those games, stopping 50 of 52 shots.

Blue notes

D Jacob Trouba, who missed his eighth game with a broken thumb, will make the trip to Pittsburgh and is "very, very close to playing,’’ according to Quinn. "I'll be stunned if we don't see him on the trip,’’ Quinn said . . . With Kaapo Kakko back in the lineup, Phil DiGiuseppe was a healthy scratch.