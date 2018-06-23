Rangers Draft Capsules

RANGERS PICKS

VITALI KRAVTSOV

Right wing, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)

No. 9, 1st round. 6-4, 184. Born Dec. 23, 1999, Vladivostok, Russia

Stats: 35 games, 4 goals, 3 assists for Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Scouting report: A skilled playmaker who left his home in Vladivostok at 8 or 9 to pursue a hockey career. The KHL Rookie of the Year has drawn comparisons to Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

K’ANDRE MILLER

Defenseman, US U-18 (NTDP)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No. 22, 1st round. 6-3, 199. Born: Jan. 21, 2000, St. Paul, Minn.

Stats: 58 games, 9 goals, 20 assists for US U18 NTDP team

Scouting report: Superior athlete who played football as a wide receiver and also played baseball. Said Rangers Director of Player Personnel Gordie Clark of Miller: “His mobility’s outstanding, his passing is good; he’s on the power play at times, but I wouldn’t say he’s a power play guy for the NHL, but he’s going to be a top four defenseman.” Headed to Wisconsin in the fall.

NILS LUNDKVIST

Defenseman, Lulea (Sweden)

No. 28, 1st round. 5-10, 172. Born: Jul. 27, 2000, Pitea, Sweden

Stats: 28 games, 2 goals, 3 assists for Lulea

Scouting report: Swift skater and smooth passer who can carry the puck the length of the ice at any time. May take risks now and again. Clark tells the story of how the first time he saw Lundkvist was on the last day of a 16-day trip, and he was tired, and skeptical watching him in warmups. Then, Clark said: “They dropped the puck and he just took it, and he just took off, and went through the whole team, and I was, like – finally, I was awake, and, you know, excited.’’

OLOF LINDBOM

Goaltender, Djurgarden U20 (Sweden Jr.)

No. 39, 2nd round. 6-2, 180. Born: Jul. 23, 2000, Stockholm, Sweden

Stats: 20 games, 3.10 goals against average, .897 save percentage for Djurgarden U20

Scouting report: Good focus, anticipation and quick reactions make him a good shot-stopper. Most comfortable staying in the goal crease and not much for puckhandling.

JACOB RAGNARSSON

Defenseman, Almtuna IS (Sweden 2)

No. 70, 3rd round. 6-0, 176. Born: Sep. 23, 1999, Mountain View, Calif.

Stats: 47 games, 4 goals, 9 assists for Almtuna

Scouting report: Offensive defenseman who led all 19-year-olds in Sweden’s second division.

JOEY KEANE

Defenseman, Barrie (OHL)

No. 88, 3rd round. 6-0, 180. Born: Jul. 2, 1999, Chicago

Stats: 62 games, 12 goals, 32 assists for Barrie

Scouting report: Fluid skater with good vision of the ice who plays with great calm. One of the top scoring defensemen in the OHL.

NICO GROSS

Defenseman, Oshawa (OHL)

No. 101, 4th round. 6-1, 185. Born: Jan. 26, 2000, Pontresina, Switzerland

Stats: 58 games, 4 goals, 10 assists for Oshawa

Scouting report: Excellent skater with good hockey sense who is good with the puck on his stick and great at joining the rush. Has decent size, but needs to get physically stronger.

LAURI PAJUNIEMI

Defenseman, TPS (Finland)

No. 132, 5th round. 5-11, 183. Born: Sep. 12, 1999, Tampere, Finland

Stats: 32 games, 2 goals, 5 assists for TPS

Scouting report: Nifty puckhandler and good passer who operates well in tight spaces and plays with good pace.

SIMON KJELLBERG

Defenseman, Rogle U20 (Sweden Jr.)

No. 163, 6th round. 6-3, 200. Born: Feb. 17, 2000, Nashville, Tenn.

Stats: 43 games, 4 goals, 5 assists for Rogle U20

Scouting report: Good size and all-around game. Has good bloodlines, as his father played in the NHL for parts of seven seasons.

RILEY HUGHES

Right wing, St. Sebastian’s School (USHS)

No. 216, 7th round. 6-1, 174. Born: Jun. 27, 2000, Westwood, Mass.

Stats: 30 games, 21 goals, 15 assists for St. Sebastian’s School

Scouting report: Known to be a good skater with good vision, with good passing ability and a good shot. Plays on the perimeter a little too much. Committed to attend Northeastern University