Rangers’ draft party sells out in two hours

Lias Andersson of the Rangers skates against the

Lias Andersson of the Rangers skates against the Capitals at Madison Square Garden on March 26. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers put 3,500 tickets on sale to an NHL draft party they are having at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 22, the night of the draft’s first round. They announced the party on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and the tickets sold out in two hours.

Rangers prospects Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek and Ryan Lindgren will be present, interacting with the fans at the party. Andersson and Chytil were the team’s two first-round picks last year and Howden, Hajek and Lindgren are prospects the team acquired in various trades at last season’s deadline.

The Rangers have three picks in the first round, Nos. 9, 26 and 28. The rest of the draft will take place June 23.

