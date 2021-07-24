Meet the Rangers' 2021 draft picks

Grit, physicality and size were themes for the Rangers’ 2021 draft. After taking abrasive forward Brennan Othmann with their first round pick Friday, the Blueshirts made seven selections Saturday, beginning with another physical forward, Jayden Grubbe, who they took with the first pick of the third round, No. 65 overall.

"I'm just a competitive guy, I play in an intense game,’’ Grubbe said in describing himself. "The biggest thing for me is my ‘compete,’ and playing a big, heavy, physical game. I like to think of myself kind of as a 200-foot centerman that just plays hard, gritty, intense and along with that kind of bring some speed and skill.’’

They traded their second and sixth rounders to Washington to move up from No. 80 overall to No. 75 and take forward Ryder Korczak, who described himself as "a skilled, playmaking forward.’’

"I would say I'm a playmaking forward,’’ he said. "I can see the ice well; I have good agility; my patience is there, my vision's there.’’

1st round: (No. 16 overall) Brennan Othmann, LW, RW, Flint (OHL). 6-0, 175. GM Chris Drury said he talked to teams about trading the pick, but never came close to pulling the trigger. He described Othmann as a versatile, two-way player who "has an edge to his game (and) has a big time shot.’’

2nd round: None.

3rd round: (65) Jayden Grubbe, C, Red Deer (WHL). 6-2, 200. Defensive-minded center is coming off a torn ACL but started skating early this month and expects to be able to play in September.

3rd round: (75) Ryder Korczak, C, Moose Jaw (WHL). 5-11, 174. Slick puckhandling playmaker, power play specialist. Needs some work on his defensive game.

4th round: (104) Brody Lamb, RW, Green Bay (USHL). 6-1, 165. Shooter who scored 52 goals in 24 games in high school in Minnesota. Headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall.

4th round: (106) Kalle Vaisanen, LW, TPS (Finland Jr.). 6-4, 178. Grinder who works the boards and has a big shot.

4th round: (112) Talyn Boyko, G, Tri-City (WHL). 6-7, 196. Had a 3.02 GAA and .901 save percentage in 2021.

5th round: (144) Jaroslav Chmelar, RW, Jokerit (Finland Jr.). 6-4, 198. Big body, long term project.

7th round: (208) Hank Kempf, D, Muskegon (USHL). 6-2, 191. Heading to Cornell in the fall.