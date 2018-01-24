ANAHEIM, Calif. — Henrik Lundqvist was pulled in the first period Tuesday night after allowing three goals on seven shots against the Ducks. He was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec with 3:30 left in the period and the Rangers trailing 3-2.

Pavelec allowed a goal two minutes later on the first shot he faced, a shorthanded breakaway to former Devil Adam Henrique after a J.T. Miller giveaway at his own blue line to make it 4-2.

The lone bright spot in the first period was Rick Nash, who scored his 14th and 15th goals for the Rangers.

Michael Grabner scored the only goal of the second period on a breakaway for his 21st goal. Mika Zibanejad set up Grabner for the shorthanded goal, which cut the Rangers’ deficit to 4-3. Pavelec stopped all 14 shots he faced in that second period.

But the Rangers allowed a power-play goal to Rickard Rakell just 30 seconds into the third as the Ducks restored their two-goal lead. Jesper Fast took an interference minor 17 seconds into the period and the Ducks cashed in right away.

The Rangers entered having lost the first two games of their four-game trip.